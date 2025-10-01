Dangote Refinery: PENGASSAN, NNPC, Regulators Accused of Evading Court Order Halting Strike

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – A fresh twist has emerged in the industrial face-off between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), as well as key government energy regulators. Parties to the dispute have been accused of evading service of a restraining court order designed to halt the planned strike against Africa’s largest single-train refinery.

The order, issued Monday by the National Industrial Court in Abuja, followed an ex parte application argued by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), George Ibrahim of Ogwu James Onoja & Co. The claimant, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, sought urgent protection against what it described as an existential threat to its operations and to Nigeria’s fragile petroleum supply chain.

Court grants interim relief to Dangote Refinery

Presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Danjuma Subilim, held that the balance of convenience tilted in favour of the refinery, stressing that the continuation of the strike would cause irreparable damage not only to the company’s multi-billion-dollar operations but also to the broader public interest in maintaining fuel supply.

“It is in the interest of justice for this court to restrain the defendants, so as to preserve industrial peace and safeguard the provision of essential services to the Nigerian public,” Justice Subilim ruled. The interim order restrains the defendants from any form of industrial action that could obstruct crude or gas supply, block access roads, or paralyse the refinery’s operations pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Defendants accused of evading service

However, lead counsel to the refinery, James Onoja (SAN), informed the court that all efforts to serve the restraining order on PENGASSAN, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have been frustrated.

According to Onoja, the parties claimed to be unavailable due to their ongoing strike activity, thereby evading formal receipt of the court process. This tactic, he argued, undermines due process and signals a deliberate effort to frustrate the court’s intervention.

Industrial stakes and national implications

The showdown between Dangote Refinery and organised labour comes barely months after the 650,000 barrels-per-day facility commenced operations—touted as a game-changer in Nigeria’s energy landscape. A prolonged disruption could further destabilise the already volatile downstream sector, where supply bottlenecks, import dependence, and subsidy politics have long bedevilled the system.

Energy analysts warn that beyond the corporate clash, the case raises questions about the balance between labour rights and national economic stability. While unions insist on protecting workers’ welfare and resisting what they allege are unfair practices, the refinery argues that crippling its operations could jeopardise billions of dollars in investment and sabotage Nigeria’s quest for energy self-sufficiency.

Next steps

The court has directed that the restraining order and accompanying motion on notice be duly served on all defendants. The matter will proceed to a substantive hearing where both sides are expected to present their arguments. Until then, the refinery remains shielded—at least legally—against any strike-induced shutdown.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.