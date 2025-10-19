Dangote Refinery Faces Fresh Operational Setbacks, Slashes Crude Purchases by Half Amid Output Challenges

By Naija247news Business Desk

October 18, 2025 – Lagos, Nigeria

Africa’s largest oil refinery, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, has significantly reduced its crude oil intake in recent weeks amid operational setbacks and maintenance challenges, a development that analysts say could persist into 2026 — with ripple effects on both local fuel supply and global gasoline prices.

According to Bloomberg tanker-tracking data and cargo allocation documents, the 650,000-barrel-per-day Lagos refinery is expected to purchase fewer than 300,000 barrels per day of crude this month. This represents a more than 50% drop from its July peak and less than half of its nameplate capacity.

The slowdown, insiders say, stems from a combination of technical disruptions, maintenance delays, and workforce-related incidents following an ongoing organizational restructuring within the refinery’s operations team.

Setbacks and Maintenance Woes

The refinery’s gasoline production unit, the largest in Africa, has reportedly suffered multiple unplanned shutdowns this year. Intelligence firm IIR Energy disclosed that the facility could again halt operations early next year for extensive repair work.

“We think it is likely that Dangote will continue to face issues next year, albeit to a lesser extent than this year,” said Qilin Tam, Head of Refining at FGE NexantECA. “Unscheduled outages could add a bullish sentiment to the gasoline market moving forward, especially ahead of next summer’s driving season.”

A Dangote Industries Ltd. executive declined to comment on the plant’s operational outlook but confirmed that the refinery’s residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) — key for gasoline output — had restarted after being offline since August.

However, sources close to the refinery told Naija247news that “major work remains to be completed,” raising concerns that another temporary shutdown could occur as early as January 2026.

Impact on Global Fuel Markets

Since beginning operations in 2024, the Dangote Refinery has transformed West Africa’s fuel landscape, reducing the region’s reliance on imported petroleum products. Yet, these persistent outages are now supporting European gasoline prices, as African buyers increasingly turn back to the global market to bridge supply gaps.

“European gasoline has been extremely strong as a result of Dangote’s issues,” said Neil Crosby, an analyst with Sparta Commodities. “At the moment, Dangote’s track record is poor, and if that keeps going, it will continue to support Europe’s refining margins.”

Analysts at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. added that reduced output could shift the refinery’s production mix toward lower-value fuels such as fuel oil, some of which are being exported to Asian markets, while Europe continues to supply West Africa with refined gasoline.

NNPC Supplies Cushion Operations

Despite the operational difficulties, the refinery continues to receive support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), which is supplying about 150,000 barrels per day of crude under a new domestic supply agreement.

The deal, insiders say, is crucial to maintaining a minimum operational threshold and ensuring the refinery meets local supply commitments. Similar volumes are expected to be delivered through November, according to cargo allocation data seen by Naija247news.

However, unlike in July when Dangote imported large volumes of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, there have been no confirmed WTI purchases for November, reflecting reduced processing capacity.

Economic Implications

The refinery’s struggles come at a sensitive time for Nigeria’s economy. The country’s dependence on imported fuel has long been a drain on foreign exchange reserves, while the refinery was expected to help stabilize the naira, cut import bills, and boost exports.

Analysts now warn that any prolonged disruption could delay these benefits and undermine Nigeria’s short-term energy security goals, even as the government continues to promote the refinery as a cornerstone of its industrial policy.

“Dangote’s refinery remains a game-changer, but the technical and logistical challenges highlight the scale of what Nigeria is attempting,” said Dr. Emmanuel Adesina, an independent oil analyst in Lagos. “Sustained local refining capacity is essential to achieving price stability and self-sufficiency.”

The Road Ahead

Industry experts remain cautiously optimistic that run rates will improve once current maintenance issues are resolved. But for now, traders expect Dangote’s crude purchases and output levels to fluctuate month-to-month, depending on internal repairs and crude availability.

Even at reduced capacity, the refinery remains a strategic player capable of influencing African and global fuel flows — a rare position for an African industrial project of its scale.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.