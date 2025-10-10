Dangote Refinery Denies Allegations of Importing Dirty Fuel, Calls Report “False, Malicious, and Misleading”

By Naija247news Business Desk- Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strongly refuted media reports alleging that it imported dirty or high-sulfur petrol into Nigeria, dismissing the claims as “false, malicious, and misleading.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the management of the multibillion-dollar refinery clarified that the cargo in question was an intermediate feedstock — not finished Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) — and that such imports form part of globally accepted refining practices.

“We process a range of crude oils and intermediate feedstocks, which is a standard global practice aimed at optimising production and quality,” the statement read. “The cargo being referenced is an intermediate feedstock that will be fully refined in our units to meet both Nigerian and international standards.”

Global Standards and Regulatory Compliance

Dangote Refinery, situated within a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Lagos, emphasised that it refines and markets only high-quality fuels that conform to local and international regulatory specifications.

The management further noted that its products meet stringent standards comparable to those required in the United States and European Union, some of the most tightly regulated fuel markets in the world.

“Our exports of petroleum products to the United States and Europe underscore our adherence to global benchmarks,” the statement said.

Transparency and Quality Assurance

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, the refinery disclosed that every imported feedstock shipment is accompanied by quality certification documents, which are duly shared with regulators.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery is also willing to make these documents available to the public in the interest of full transparency and accountability,” management added.

This disclosure comes amid heightened public scrutiny of Nigeria’s fuel quality standards following recent claims that substandard petroleum imports were circulating in the domestic market.

Nigeria’s Energy Independence at Stake

Dangote Refinery described the allegations as an attempt to undermine its credibility at a time when it is working to stabilize Nigeria’s energy supply chain and reduce dependence on foreign imports.

The refinery reiterated its goal of advancing Nigeria’s energy independence, ensuring product quality, and contributing to cleaner, more efficient fuel production across the continent.

“We remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and transparency while delivering cleaner fuels for Nigeria and beyond,” the statement concluded.

Industry observers note that the Dangote Refinery, commissioned in 2023, has already begun reshaping the landscape of Africa’s downstream petroleum sector. Once operating at full capacity, it is expected to supply Nigeria’s domestic fuel demand and position the country as a regional export hub for refined petroleum products.

For now, the refinery’s firm rebuttal signals an effort to defend its integrity amid growing tensions between refiners, importers, and regulatory bodies over fuel quality, pricing, and import transparency.

