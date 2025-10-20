Dangote Refinery Announces Availability of 310 Million Litres of Petrol, Opens Supply to All Marketers

As Nigeria continues to grapple with rising petrol prices, the Dangote Refinery has announced that it has over 310 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) ready for immediate loading and distribution to the market.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of the Dangote Group, made the disclosure while addressing the current concerns surrounding fuel availability. He called on fuel marketers across the country to mobilize and take advantage of the available supply.

“We are ready. Marketers should bring their trucks. We have more than enough petrol in stock,” Edwin said, noting that the refinery’s capacity is sufficient not only to meet the full domestic demand but also to export surplus volumes.

The statement comes at a time when fuel scarcity and price hikes have put pressure on Nigerian consumers, with concerns about supply chain bottlenecks and limited import capacity.

The Dangote Refinery, which is Africa’s largest single-train refining facility, has been seen as a potential game-changer for Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector, aiming to reduce the country’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

With its latest announcement, the refinery signals a critical step towards stabilizing the local petrol market and easing the burden on consumers already impacted by high energy costs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.