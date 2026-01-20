Dangote Outlines New Strategy to Drive Africa’s Economic Expansion and Industrial Development

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, has unveiled an ambitious Vision 2030 strategy aimed at accelerating Africa’s industrialisation, boosting economic self-sufficiency, and empowering the continent’s next generation through large-scale investments in manufacturing, energy, and human capital.

Dangote said the Group’s long-term direction is anchored on building Africa’s capacity to feed itself, power its economy, and sustainably develop its people, positioning African industries to compete globally while reducing dependence on imports.

Unveiling the expansion roadmap, Dangote disclosed that Dangote Cement is targeting an increase in production capacity to about 90 million tonnes annually by 2030, a scale that would rank the company among the world’s most competitive cement producers.

“Our ambition goes far beyond building factories,” Dangote said. “We are building the structures that will enable Africa to feed itself, power its industries, and equip its people for long-term prosperity.”

Under the Vision 2030 framework, Dangote said the Group is working toward transforming Dangote Industries Limited into a $100 billion enterprise by 2030, driven by sustained industrial expansion, cross-border investments, and deeper participation in strategic sectors including energy, manufacturing, fertiliser production, and infrastructure.

He revealed that the Group has announced plans to expand its petroleum refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, alongside scaling its fertiliser production to 12 million metric tonnes per annum.

“Our cement business is also on track to reach 90 million tonnes by 2030 — which means producing about 50 per cent more than the entire cement output of Saudi Arabia,” Dangote said.

According to him, Vision 2030 is a core pillar of the Group’s “Africa First” mission, driven by a belief that Africa’s development must be led by Africans willing to challenge limitations and invest boldly in the continent’s future.

“This vision is borne out of my firm belief that Africa’s future will be built by Africans who refuse to accept limits — people who dream big, work hard, and never stop believing in what is possible,” he said.

As part of the Group’s long-term commitment to human capital development, Dangote also announced the establishment of a ₦1 trillion (about $600 million) education fund in December 2025, aimed at strengthening access to quality education and skills development across Africa.

“Empowering the next generation is essential for building the Africa we envision,” Dangote said. “This fund is a major investment in young Africans who will drive the continent’s transformation in the years ahead.”