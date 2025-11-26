Dangote Group Contracts SAIPEM, EIL, others for Fertiliser Expansion in Nigeria, Ethiopia

LAGOS, Nov. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Dangote Group has entered a series of major technical partnership agreements with global engineering and technology companies, including Saipem, Topsoe, Engineers India Limited (EIL), and Thyssenkrupp UFT, to support a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its fertiliser operations in Nigeria and the construction of a new fertiliser plant in Ethiopia.

The Group said the partnerships mark a new phase in its long-term strategy to strengthen regional food security, expand agricultural productivity, and deepen Africa’s role in the global fertiliser market.

Under the plan, Dangote Group will boost its urea production capacity in Nigeria from the current three million metric tonnes to nine million metric tonnes annually. The existing plant operates two trains producing a combined three million tonnes. The expansion will add four additional trains, positioning Nigeria as one of the world’s leading urea producers.

The Group also recently performed a groundbreaking ceremony for a $2.5 billion fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia, designed to produce three million metric tonnes of urea annually. The project is a cornerstone of the company’s pan-African industrialisation agenda.

Breakdown of Technical Partnerships

Topsoe

Topsoe will supply ammonia technology licences and complete process design packages for six ammonia plants—four in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia—using its advanced low-emission process technologies.

Saipem

Saipem will provide technology licensing and full process design packages for the urea melt units for all six plants. The company brings decades of technical leadership in global fertiliser plant engineering.

Thyssenkrupp (UFT Division)

Thyssenkrupp’s UFT division will supply granulation technology licences and process designs for the granulation units, ensuring premium-grade urea granules suited for domestic and export markets.

Engineers India Limited (EIL)

EIL has been appointed as project management and EPC management consultant for the four fertiliser facilities being developed at the Dangote Free Zone Enterprises (DFFZE) complex in Lekki, Lagos.

Dangote Group said the partnerships reflect its commitment to world-class industrial development built on reliability, efficiency, and global engineering standards. The expansion is expected to create thousands of jobs, strengthen agricultural supply chains, and boost economic competitiveness across Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The company reiterated its long-term commitment to building resilient industrial capacity, supporting national development priorities, and forging strong global collaborations that enhance Africa’s economic prosperity.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.