Dangote Group agrees to redeploy workers sacked by refinery

Naija247news reports that the Dangote Group has agreed to reinstate workers previously disengaged by its subsidiary, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, following high-level reconciliation meetings mediated by the federal government.

Naija247news gathered that the resolution was reached after a series of peace meetings held between Monday and Tuesday, with the final agreement announced on Wednesday by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to Naija247news, the discussions involved Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, and representatives from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), alongside key government officials including Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and Mohammed Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment.

Naija247news understands that the core outcome of the meeting is that all disengaged workers from the Dangote Refinery will be absorbed into other subsidiaries within the Dangote Group, without any loss of pay or seniority. This decision follows widespread criticism and a strike action initiated by PENGASSAN over what it described as an unjustified mass layoff.

The Ministry of Labour reiterated during the reconciliation that unionisation is a constitutional right of every Nigerian worker and must be respected by all employers, including private conglomerates like the Dangote Group.

Naija247news gathered that the process of redeployment of the affected staff is to commence immediately, with assurances that no worker will face victimisation or punitive action for participating in union activities or protests leading up to the resolution.

PENGASSAN, in turn, has committed to initiating the process of calling off its nationwide strike, which was announced on September 26 in reaction to the mass dismissals.

“Both parties agreed to this understanding in good faith,” the ministry said in its official statement.

Naija247news understands that this resolution not only brings an end to a tense labour standoff but also reinforces the importance of dialogue and lawful negotiation in industrial relations in Nigeria.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.