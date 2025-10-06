Dangote, Ethiopia break ground on $2.5bn Gode Fertiliser Plant to boost food security and regional trade

Gode, Ethiopia — October 5, 2025 — In a landmark moment for African industrial collaboration, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and other leading business figures to break ground on the $2.5 billion Dangote Gode Fertiliser Plant in Ethiopia’s Somali Region.

The high-profile ceremony was attended by Sayyu Dantata, Chairman of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc; Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group; and Biru Taye, CEO of Ethiopia Investment Holdings (EIH), underscoring the significance of the project as a new symbol of Pan-African industrial cooperation and sustainable growth.

The Gode Fertiliser Plant, when completed, will produce up to three million metric tonnes of urea fertiliser annually, making it one of the largest fertiliser complexes in Africa and among the top five globally.

Shared vision for Africa’s industrial and agricultural self-reliance

The Dangote Group will hold a 60% equity stake in the venture, while Ethiopia Investment Holdings will retain 40%, marking one of the continent’s most ambitious public-private partnerships in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the project as a “decisive step” in Ethiopia’s march toward food sovereignty and economic diversification.

“This plant represents more than a factory — it is a bold declaration that Africa can feed itself and power its own growth,” the Prime Minister said. “With local fertiliser production, we reduce import dependence, stabilise prices for farmers, and strengthen the agricultural backbone of our economy.”

Dangote: Gode will become Africa’s fertiliser hub

For Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Industries Limited, the new project builds on his vision to industrialise Africa through large-scale, integrated investments that add value to local resources.

“Gode is strategically located near Ethiopia’s vast gas reserves, making it ideal for this fertiliser hub,” Dangote said. “This investment aligns with our mission to promote food security, create jobs, and drive sustainable industrial growth across Africa.”

Dangote hinted that the facility will not only produce urea but also expand into other fertiliser types — including ammonia-based and compound fertilisers such as ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, and calcium ammonium nitrate — to support diverse crop needs across the continent.

A boost to Ethiopia’s blue economy and energy independence

According to the project outline, the Dangote Gode Fertiliser Plant will draw its feedstock from Ethiopia’s Calub and Hilala natural gas fields, with a dedicated pipeline infrastructure to transport gas to the facility. Construction is scheduled to be completed within 40 months, with full operations expected to commence soon after.

Dr. Biru Taye, CEO of Ethiopia Investment Holdings, said the partnership aligns perfectly with Ethiopia’s goal to harness its natural gas resources for sustainable development.

“This project reflects our strategic focus on industrialisation, energy efficiency, and value addition. It is also a milestone for job creation and regional competitiveness,” he said.

Industry analysts note that the plant will reduce Ethiopia’s dependence on imported fertilisers, save hundreds of millions in foreign exchange, and potentially position the country as a major fertiliser exporter to neighbouring nations in East Africa.

NGX and MRS leaders back industrial integration

Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), hailed the project as a model for African private sector leadership, adding that cross-border partnerships like this strengthen intra-African trade and support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda.

Sayyu Dantata, Chairman of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, described the investment as “a signal that African entrepreneurs can transform the continent’s economy through collaboration and innovation.”

Economic impact and future prospects

The plant’s construction and operations are expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the Somali Region, alongside improvements in infrastructure, logistics, and social development. Local communities in Gode are projected to benefit from new roads, housing, and utilities, which will accompany the industrial expansion.

The Ethiopian government also plans to integrate the fertiliser plant into broader blue economy and agricultural transformation programmes, which aim to modernise irrigation systems, increase crop yields, and strengthen export competitiveness.

Experts say the project could save Ethiopia over $1 billion annually in fertiliser import costs while enabling the country to become a regional supplier across the Horn of Africa and East Africa.

A continental model for partnership and sustainability

The Dangote Gode Fertiliser Plant stands as a landmark in Africa’s march toward self-sufficiency, reflecting a new era of industrial partnerships among African nations.

By investing locally, utilising domestic resources, and prioritising sustainability, the project embodies the “Made in Africa, for Africa” philosophy that business leaders like Aliko Dangote and Sayyu Dantata continue to champion.

With Ethiopia providing the natural resources and Dangote Industries delivering expertise and financing, the Gode Fertiliser Plant represents a shared vision of prosperity, innovation, and unity for the continent.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.