Dangote Contracts Honeywell International for Major Refinery Capacity Upgrade to 1.4 million barrels per day

Dangote Group has signed a strategic agreement with Honeywell International Inc. to support the next phase of expansion at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, targeting an increase in processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028. The expansion aims to solidify the refinery’s status as one of the largest petroleum complexes globally.

Under the partnership, Honeywell will supply advanced catalysts, process technologies, and specialised equipment to enable the refinery to process a wider range of crude grades more efficiently while improving product quality and operational reliability. Honeywell’s UOP division has been working with Dangote since 2017, providing proprietary refining systems, catalyst regeneration equipment, high-performance column trays, and heat exchanger technologies.

The collaboration also extends to Dangote’s petrochemical operations, with plans to scale polypropylene production to 2.4 million metric tons annually using Honeywell’s Oleflex technology. Polypropylene is widely used in manufacturing, packaging, and automotive industries.

In parallel, Dangote Group is advancing its fertiliser production in Nigeria, increasing urea output from 3 million metric tons to 9 million metric tons annually. The expansion will add four additional production trains to the existing two, meeting rising domestic and international demand for high-quality fertiliser.

Dangote Group stated that these developments reflect its long-term commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s energy security, driving industrial growth, and fostering sustainable economic development through innovation and strategic global partnerships.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.