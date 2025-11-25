Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

Dangote Contracts Honeywell International for Major Refinery Capacity Upgrade to 1.4 million barrels per day

By: Press Release

Date:

Dangote Group has signed a strategic agreement with Honeywell International Inc. to support the next phase of expansion at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, targeting an increase in processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028. The expansion aims to solidify the refinery’s status as one of the largest petroleum complexes globally.

Under the partnership, Honeywell will supply advanced catalysts, process technologies, and specialised equipment to enable the refinery to process a wider range of crude grades more efficiently while improving product quality and operational reliability. Honeywell’s UOP division has been working with Dangote since 2017, providing proprietary refining systems, catalyst regeneration equipment, high-performance column trays, and heat exchanger technologies.

The collaboration also extends to Dangote’s petrochemical operations, with plans to scale polypropylene production to 2.4 million metric tons annually using Honeywell’s Oleflex technology. Polypropylene is widely used in manufacturing, packaging, and automotive industries.

In parallel, Dangote Group is advancing its fertiliser production in Nigeria, increasing urea output from 3 million metric tons to 9 million metric tons annually. The expansion will add four additional production trains to the existing two, meeting rising domestic and international demand for high-quality fertiliser.

Dangote Group stated that these developments reflect its long-term commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s energy security, driving industrial growth, and fostering sustainable economic development through innovation and strategic global partnerships.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
CBN Holds Interest Rate at 27% as Inflation Slows in Nigeria
Next article
The Lithium Ultimatum: Nigeria Caught Between Washington and Beijing
Press Release
Press Release

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UK Refuses Nigeria’s Request to Repatriate Ike Ekweremadu, Citing Rule of Law

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) –The United Kingdom has...

The Lithium Ultimatum: Nigeria Caught Between Washington and Beijing

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
ABUJA, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) –What was publicly portrayed...

CBN Holds Interest Rate at 27% as Inflation Slows in Nigeria

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Naija247news — Abuja | Nigeria’s Central Bank on Tuesday...

WES 2025: WorldStage boss urges Tinubu to engage Trump on possible joint military exercises to flush out terrorists in Nigeria

Press Release Press Release -
Mr Segun Adeleye, President/CEO, World Stage Limited has advised...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

UK Refuses Nigeria’s Request to Repatriate Ike Ekweremadu, Citing Rule of Law

Diplomatic Relations 0
ABUJA, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) –The United Kingdom has...

The Lithium Ultimatum: Nigeria Caught Between Washington and Beijing

Analysis 0
ABUJA, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) –What was publicly portrayed...

CBN Holds Interest Rate at 27% as Inflation Slows in Nigeria

Analysis 0
Naija247news — Abuja | Nigeria’s Central Bank on Tuesday...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC