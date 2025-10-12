Dangote Cement Confirms Edward Imoedemhe as Substantive Company Secretary

Naija247news reports that Dangote Cement Plc has officially confirmed the appointment of Mr. Edward Imoedemhe as the substantive Company Secretary of the Group. The announcement, which puts to rest any speculation surrounding the position, was contained in a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on October 10, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that the appointment was signed by the Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak, and takes effect from July 1, 2025. Mr. Imoedemhe had been serving in an acting capacity since November 2022, following the exit of his predecessor.

According to Naija247news, Imoedemhe brings over 20 years of diverse legal and corporate governance experience to the role. His areas of expertise include company secretarial practice, contract management, dispute resolution, international commercial transactions, and regulatory compliance. His elevation reflects the Group’s confidence in his capacity to drive governance excellence across its operations.

Naija247news understands that Mr. Imoedemhe holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from the University of Benin, where he was honoured with an Excellence Award by the institution’s alumni association. He also earned a Master’s degree in Maritime and Commercial Law from Lagos State University.

Naija247news reports that his professional profile includes memberships in prestigious bodies such as the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, and the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria. His industry recognition includes back-to-back inclusion in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist for 2024 and 2025.

Mr. Imoedemhe joined Dangote Cement Plc in June 2018 as Deputy Company Secretary and Legal Adviser. Over the years, he has provided critical legal and governance advisory support to executive management and boards across the Dangote Group. He has also served concurrently as Acting Company Secretary for Dangote Industries Limited and several of its subsidiaries.

Naija247news understands that his appointment is expected to further strengthen the legal and compliance functions of the Group, aligning with its corporate governance objectives and long-term strategic goals.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.