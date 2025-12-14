CVR: 139,251 Residents Complete Registration in Lagos — INEC

Lagos, Dec. 12, 2025 (NAN) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 139,251 residentscompleted applications during the first phase of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Lagos State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Ayobami Salami, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Taiwo Gbadegesin, on Friday.

The exercise commenced online on Aug. 18, followed by physical registration from Aug. 25, targeting all eligible residents. INEC plans to issue Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to successful applicants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Of the total, 12,283 applicants requested transfer of registration, while 126,668 registered for the first time. Within new registrations, 102,261 completed pre-registration online, and 24,407 underwent physical capturing.

On gender distribution, 57,949 registrants were male and 68,719 were female, while the largest age group was 18 to 34, with 70,436 applicants, representing 55.7% of total registrations. Other age brackets included: 35–39 (12,186), 40–44 (12,946), 45–49 (10,855), 50–54 (7,611), 55–59 (5,266), 60–64 (3,327), 65–69 (2,317), and 70+ (1,727).

The statement also provides registration statistics by occupation and the number of People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) who participated.

Prof. Salami said the display of preliminary voters’ register for claims and objections would run from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 at all Local Government Area offices where registrations took place.

“During this period, citizens are invited to verify, confirm, and correct their records. The exercise also allows objections for deceased, under-aged, or foreign nationals,” he explained.

He urged residents to report inaccuracies to strengthen the integrity of the voters register and confirmed that the second phase of CVR would commence on Jan. 5, 2026.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.