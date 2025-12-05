Customs Seizes Petroleum Products Worth N181.6m in Adamawa, Targets Smuggling Syndicates

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), under the coordinated Operation Whirlwind, has seized petroleum products valued at N181.6 million within an eight-week period along the Nigeria–Cameroon borders in Adamawa State.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, ACG Kolapo Oladeji, made the disclosure on Thursday during a press briefing in Yola. Naija247News gathered that the confiscated items were intercepted in 55 separate operations across established smuggling flashpoints in the state.

According to Oladeji, the intensified operation aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national directives on strengthening energy and food security as part of broader economic stabilization strategies. He noted that Operation Whirlwind (Zone D) had “repositioned all its machineries” to ensure airtight border surveillance, thereby crippling smuggling networks attempting to siphon Nigeria’s petroleum resources for illicit cross-border trade.

“This operation is geared towards energy and food security to foster economic growth in line with the core mandates of the President,” he said. Naija247News understands that the operation is one of the federal government’s multi-agency efforts aimed at blocking leakages and restoring control over critical national assets.

Oladeji issued a stern warning to smugglers and collaborators, cautioning them to desist or face the full consequences of the law. He emphasized that the Customs Service remained committed to dismantling smuggling syndicates and ensuring that “the supply chains of these economic wreckers are truncated.”

He added that the seizures had contributed significantly to strengthening Nigeria’s economic stability and securing its territorial borders.

The Customs chief further revealed that the confiscated petroleum products would be auctioned publicly in accordance with statutory guidelines. This, he said, would ensure transparency and allow recovered resources to directly benefit Nigerians.

Also speaking at the briefing, Mrs. Abidemi Adewumi-Aluko, Assistant Legal Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation, described the auction process as a symbolic act of reclaiming national wealth from criminal networks.

According to her, petroleum smuggling constitutes a grave economic and security offence, noting that violators face life imprisonment under Nigerian law due to the severe threat such activities pose to national stability.

Naija247News gathered that the NCS plans to intensify operations in the coming weeks as part of an expanded crackdown on cross-border petroleum theft and other forms of economic sabotage.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.