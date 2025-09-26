Customs, MAN agree on 4% FoB exemptions, manufacturing support measures

Lagos, Sept. 26, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have reached an agreement on strategic exemptions from the recently suspended four per cent Free on Board (FoB) levy, alongside fresh trade facilitation measures aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s industrial growth.

The decision was reached during a joint consultative meeting in Lagos, convened under the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and following a directive by the Minister of Finance on the temporary suspension of the four per cent FoB charge.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, said the engagement provided an opportunity to balance the Service’s revenue mandate with trade facilitation objectives. He added that the exemptions reflect the government’s commitment to protecting critical sectors, particularly manufacturing, while maintaining an efficient revenue collection system.

Exemptions were approved for the importation of raw materials, spares, and machinery by manufacturers who are beneficiaries of concessions under chapters 98 and 99 of the Customs Tariff. Manufacturers currently under these chapters were advised to apply for pre-release of consignments to avoid demurrage.

Adeniyi also announced that NCS, MAN, and the Federal Ministry of Finance would collaborate to onboard manufacturers not yet included under chapters 98 and 99. A tripartite consultation will be held immediately to expedite this process. He added that any four per cent FoB payments already made by manufacturers awaiting onboarding will be credited for future customs-related transactions.

“Moving forward, the Nigeria Customs Service commits to maintaining ongoing consultations with manufacturing stakeholders, developing trade facilitation infrastructure, implementing technology solutions to reduce compliance costs, and providing regular updates on policy developments,” Adeniyi said.

Other exemptions include government projects with import duty exemption certificates, goods for humanitarian or lifesaving purposes, commercial airline spare parts, and beneficiaries of the Presidential initiative to unlock the healthcare value chain.

The President of MAN, Mr. Francis Meshioye, described the outcome as a milestone that will help reduce production costs and improve industrial competitiveness. He highlighted operational challenges facing the sector, including the implementation of the four per cent FoB as funding for NCS operations, multiple checkpoints, system alerts, and glitches on the B’Odogwu platform.

Meshioye commended the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) scheme and said a clear guideline for admission would be issued. He emphasized that the exemptions reflect NCS’s commitment to supporting critical sectors while maintaining appropriate revenue frameworks.

“MAN commits to constructive engagement in policy dialogues, providing sector-specific expertise to inform customs policy development, supporting member compliance with regulations, and collaborating to develop industry best practices,” he said.

Both organisations agreed to deepen cooperation in technology-driven trade facilitation, establish one-stop shop frameworks to cut bureaucracy, and periodically review customs policies to align with manufacturing needs.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.