Cuba Mourns 32 Fighters Killed in U.S. Operation to Abduct Venezuela’s Maduro

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 5, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Cuba has confirmed that 32 of its citizens were killed during the United States military operation in Caracas that abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, prompting Havana to declare two days of national mourning. The Cuban fighters reportedly died while carrying out missions at the request of the Venezuelan government, either in direct combat or due to bombing of military facilities.

The state-run Prensa Latina agency said the slain Cubans “offered fierce resistance” against U.S. forces during the raid, underscoring the longstanding military alliance between Havana and Caracas. Cuba has maintained a military presence in Venezuela for years, supporting the government in security operations.

Venezuelan authorities also reported heavy casualties, including soldiers, civilians, and a significant portion of Maduro’s security detail. While official counts vary, The New York Times cited at least 40 deaths in the U.S. operation. Images of a blindfolded and handcuffed Maduro have drawn widespread shock across Venezuela.

President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, acknowledged the high number of casualties on the opposing side but said there were “no deaths on our side.” He reiterated threats against Colombian President Gustavo Petro and suggested that Cuba is economically weakened and “ready to fall,” noting the loss of Venezuelan oil support and emphasizing political opportunities for Cuban Americans.

The U.S. administration described the operation as a law-enforcement mission to face Maduro with charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy filed in 2020, but critics have questioned the legality of abducting a foreign head of state and raised concerns over international law. Trump also indicated that control over Venezuela’s oil reserves and migration issues factored into the operation.

Regional reactions were sharply divided. Left-leaning governments in Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico condemned the operation, while right-wing administrations from Argentina to Ecuador largely welcomed Maduro’s removal. Russia and China condemned the U.S. action, with Beijing calling it a “clear violation of international law” and Moscow denouncing it as “armed aggression.” The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the raid and its consequences for regional security.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.