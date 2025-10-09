Cross River State Cracks Down on Illegal Online Betting Operators

9, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Cross River State Government has launched a major clampdown on non-compliant online lottery and sports betting operators, marking a significant step towards sanitizing the gaming sector and protecting players. The state’s Lotteries and Gaming Agency has partnered with Google to monitor, regulate, and sanction online operators, ensuring a safer gaming environment for residents.

New Partnership and Enforcement Powers

The agency’s Director-General, Hon. Michael Eja, revealed that the partnership with Google empowers the agency to demand the removal of illegal operators’ content, block unauthorized advertisements, and pursue legal action against defaulting companies. This development follows the passage and signing of the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law 2025, which provides the necessary legal framework for collaboration with digital platforms. Eja noted that the agency can now effectively regulate online operators, including those without a physical presence in the state.

Protecting Players and Promoting Transparency

The agency’s enforcement drive aims to protect players from fraudulent operators and promote transparency and accountability in the gaming sector. Licensed operators will be allowed to advertise legally on Google platforms, while non-compliant operators face penalties. Eja urged operators to comply fully with the law, uphold ethical business practices, and prioritize transparency and accountability.

Impact on the Gaming Industry

The crackdown is expected to have a significant impact on the gaming industry in Cross River State, with many operators likely to be forced to comply with the new regulations. The partnership with Google will also enable the agency to effectively monitor and regulate online gaming activities, reducing the risk of fraud and other forms of exploitation.

The Cross River State Government’s crackdown on illegal online betting operators is a welcome development that will promote a safer and more transparent gaming environment. As the agency begins to enforce the new regulations, players and operators alike can expect a more level playing field. With this initiative, the state government demonstrates its commitment to protecting residents and promoting responsible gaming practices .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.