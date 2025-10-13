Cross River Governor Otu Launches Subsidised Mini Tractors to Boost Mechanised Farming

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has launched the distribution of subsidised mini tractors to farmers’ cooperatives across the state, as part of his administration’s drive to accelerate mechanised farming and empower rural communities.

The initiative, under the governor’s People-First Agricultural Transformation Agenda, aims to make agriculture the backbone of Cross River’s economic development.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation Development headquarters in Calabar over the weekend, Governor Otu reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming agriculture in the state.

“When we assumed office, we made a firm commitment to make agriculture the backbone of our development strategy,” Otu said. “From engagements with farmers across our local government areas, one message stood out—the challenge of land preparation, which accounts for over 70 percent of cultivation costs. This programme directly addresses that problem.”

The mini tractors, which are fuel-efficient, terrain-adaptable, and multifunctional, are designed to ease land preparation, reduce labour costs, and boost productivity. A total of 108 units are being rolled out in the first phase, with 324 tractors expected to be deployed statewide.

Governor Otu explained that the tractors would be managed under a cooperative model, allowing beneficiary groups to operate as community-based service providers. This approach ensures shared ownership, responsible management, and wider access to mechanisation at the grassroots.

“We are unlocking the full potential of our agricultural landscape so that our farmers can farm more, earn more, and feed more,” he added.

The governor also highlighted other flagship agricultural programmes, including the Cassava Seed Multiplication Project, the Project Grow maize and soybean scheme in partnership with Flour Mills Plc, and a pilot phase of commercial sorghum production with Champion Breweries. He further mentioned ongoing distributions of improved cowpea seeds, fertilisers, and farm implements to smallholder farmers, as well as plans to establish new cocoa and coffee estates through public-private partnerships.

“This tractor distribution is not just another intervention,” Otu stressed. “It is a tangible expression of our People-First Agricultural Transformation Agenda anchored on mechanisation, value-chain development, and inclusive growth.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Concepts Limited, Mr. Femi Odeleye, whose company supplied the tractors, praised the initiative as “the planting of seeds for a new agricultural revolution in Cross River State.”

“By distributing these tractors, His Excellency is not just distributing machines; he is empowering communities and transforming livelihoods,” Odeleye said, adding that plans were underway to establish a tractor assembly plant in Calabar that could create over 2,000 jobs.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, Rev. Ojikpong Bisong, likened Governor Otu’s agricultural drive to the legacy of Dr. Michael Okpara, the late Premier of Eastern Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, Cross River State under your leadership has taken the place of the late Dr. Michael Okpara of Eastern Nigeria,” Bisong said. “The legacy he left that still speaks generations after him, you have now laid in Cross River State.”

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.