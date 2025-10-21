CROSS RIVER GOVERNMENT CRACKS DOWN ON ILLEGAL SCHOOLS, SHUTS 36 INSTITUTIONS

21, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Cross River State Government has shut down 36 illegal schools across three Local Government Areas (LGAs) in a bid to maintain educational standards and ensure that only recognized and regulated institutions operate in the state. This move is part of the government’s efforts to provide quality education to students and protect them from substandard learning environments.

The shutdown is a welcome development, as it will help to curb the proliferation of unapproved schools that have been compromising the quality of education in the state. The government’s action demonstrates its commitment to improving education in Cross River State and ensuring that students receive proper education. The government has assured that it will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that education in the state meets the required standards.

The government’s crackdown on illegal schools is a step towards sanitizing the education sector and ensuring that schools operate within the ambit of the law. This move is expected to face mixed reactions from parents, teachers, and students, with some hailing the government’s efforts to improve education, while others may express concerns about the impact on access to education, particularly in rural areas.

The shutdown of these 36 illegal schools is a step in the right direction, and we commend the Cross River State Government for taking this bold step. We urge the government to ensure that the affected students are given alternative arrangements to continue their education, and that the shutdown is carried out in a way that minimizes disruption to the academic calendar. The government must also ensure that it provides adequate support to the affected teachers and staff. We hope that this move will serve as a catalyst for other states to emulate and ensure that education is given the priority it deserves.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.