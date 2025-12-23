Cross River Emerges National Front-Runner in Women’s Economic Inclusion, BudgIT Report Reveals

Cross River State has been ranked among Nigeria’s leading states in advancing women’s economic empowerment, according to the latest State of Women’s Economic Empowerment report released by civic-tech organisation, BudgIT. The report positions the state as a sub-national model for inclusive growth driven by gender-responsive policies.

Naija247News reports that the assessment, presented on Monday, evaluated all 36 states across five critical pillars of women’s economic participation: agriculture, entrepreneurship, labour markets, emerging industries, and education and skills acquisition. The findings were contained in a statement made available to the media on Tuesday.

Speaking at the presentation, BudgIT’s Senior Gender Analyst, Damilola Onemano, said Cross River distinguished itself through “strong, measurable outcomes in sectors that are essential to women’s long-term economic inclusion.” She noted that the state’s policy direction and fiscal choices reflected deliberate efforts to close gender gaps.

Naija247News gathered that Cross River recorded the highest score nationwide in the agriculture pillar, earning 3.5 out of a possible four points. BudgIT attributed the performance to policies that intentionally integrate women into agricultural production systems and expand their access to land and resources.

The report further revealed that women’s land ownership in Cross River exceeded 10 per cent but remained below 15 per cent. While modest, BudgIT described the figure as significant in a country where women’s access to land, particularly in rural areas, is often constrained by cultural and legal barriers.

Naija247News understands that the state also performed strongly in the emerging industries pillar, which covers information and communication technology, the green economy, creative industries, and digital entrepreneurship. Cross River was listed among only three states, alongside Lagos and Kaduna, to receive a green score in the category, although no state attained the highest aspirational rating.

“These states are laying the groundwork for women to participate in future-facing industries that will drive economic growth,” the report stated, highlighting Cross River’s growing focus on innovation-driven inclusion.

The report also identified Cross River as one of four states, along with Lagos, Gombe and Ebonyi, with specific budgetary allocations supporting women’s access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and training. In addition, the state featured among a small group with dedicated funding lines for women in the creative arts, entertainment and cultural sectors.

While Lagos emerged as the overall top-performing state with 19 out of 24 points, BudgIT said Cross River’s leadership in agriculture and emerging industries positions it as a blueprint for inclusive and sustainable development.

At the national level, the report observed that women’s participation in emerging industries remains Nigeria’s weakest-performing pillar. Against this backdrop, Naija247News reports that Cross River’s progress underscores what is possible when gender inclusion is embedded in economic planning, budgeting, and long-term development strategy.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.