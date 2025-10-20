Critics of Jonathan Silent on Tinubu’s Reforms as Fuel and Food Prices Soar: A Case of Ethnic Loyalty Over Policy?

A growing wave of criticism is emerging over what many observers have described as glaring political and ethnic double standards in Nigeria’s response to leadership and economic reforms. At the center of the controversy is the silence of prominent Yoruba elites who once fiercely opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan over relatively modest increases in fuel and commodity prices.

During Jonathan’s administration, key Yoruba figures such as Pastor Tunde Bakare, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and traditional rulers including the Alafin of Oyo and the Oba of Lagos, openly led protests against subsidy removal and economic hardship. These demonstrations were triggered by a fuel price increase from N85 to N97, alongside marginal hikes in the cost of basic goods, including rice rising from N3,800 to N4,500 and cement from N1,100 to N1,400.

Those events culminated in nationwide demonstrations, with many accusing Jonathan’s administration of economic insensitivity and mismanagement.

Fast-forward to the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the same fuel now sells for over N1,000 per litre in several parts of the country, while rice prices have surged past N60,000 per 50kg bag and cement now retails well above N5,000. Despite the alarming rise in the cost of living, many of the once-vocal critics from the South-West appear to be either silent or publicly supportive of the administration’s economic decisions.

This disparity in response has ignited widespread accusations of ethnic bias, political sabotage, and selective activism. Critics argue that the same Yoruba elites who mobilized the masses against Jonathan are now endorsing or defending far more severe economic measures under Tinubu, largely due to shared ethnic and political affiliations.

Analysts say this points to a deeper problem in Nigerian politics, where tribal sentiments often override objective analysis of governance. “When you protest against N12 fuel price increase but applaud a N900 hike, you’re not driven by patriotism’s you’re driven by ethnic loyalty,” one political commentator noted.

The silence of key civil society voices that previously championed protests during Jonathan’s tenure is also raising questions about the sincerity of Nigeria’s activist and political elite. With inflation hitting record highs, the naira weakening, and economic hardship deepening, many Nigerians feel abandoned by those who once claimed to speak for the masses.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.