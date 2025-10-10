Crisis Rocks Edo APC in Owan East Over Chairmanship Position

10, October 2025/Naija 247news

A power struggle has erupted within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria. The crisis centers on the alleged domination of the chairmanship position by Axis One, one of the two main axes in the local government.

The Dispute

According to Barrister James Otoikhila, a leader of Axis Two, the current zoning arrangement has been breached, with Axis One allegedly monopolizing the chairmanship position. Since 1999, Axis One has produced eight chairmen, while Axis Two has only had three. The situation has led to concerns about power imbalance and exclusion.

Demand for Equity

Axis Two is demanding that the chairmanship position be rotated to their axis, citing fairness and equity. They point out that one community, Ihievbe, has held the chairmanship for 12 uninterrupted years, and that Axis One dominates major political appointments. Axis Two claims that despite consistently delivering bulk of APC votes in Owan East, they have been left with nothing of real political significance.

Reaffirming Loyalty

Despite the crisis, the people of Axis Two have reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and Governor Monday Okpebholo. They emphasized that their demand is not a fight against Axis One, but a fight for fairness and the long-term survival of the party in Owan East.

The crisis within the Edo APC in Owan East highlights the need for effective leadership and management within the party. The party’s leadership must take concrete steps to address the concerns of all stakeholders and ensure a peaceful resolution. The demand for equity and fairness is legitimate, and the party must work to ensure that all zones are represented and included in the leadership structure.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.