Crisis Deepens in ADC as National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dr. Usani Uguru Usani, is Suspended for Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), a rising force among Nigeria’s opposition parties, has plunged deeper into internal crisis following the suspension of its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dr. Usani Uguru Usani, over allegations of anti-party activities and insubordination.

The suspension, formally announced on October 20, 2025, was initiated by the Cross River State chapter of the party and swiftly ratified by zonal executives. According to the party’s disciplinary committee, multiple petitions had accused Dr. Usani, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, of engaging in activities that could damage the party’s image, compromise internal cohesion, and derail its electoral objectives.

The charges against him include flouting party directives, establishing unauthorized alliances, and allegedly maintaining affiliations with rival political interests. The party noted that such behavior violates core provisions of the ADC constitution and undermines its credibility as it positions for a national coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As part of the disciplinary measures, Dr. Usani has been barred from participating in any party-related engagements pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. In a related move, the party leadership issued a directive mandating all coalition partners and intending members to finalize ward-level registration by October 25, 2025. The ADC warned that failure to meet the deadline could result in disqualification from holding leadership roles within the party structure.

The disciplinary action is believed to have received the backing of the interim national chairman, Senator David Mark, and is seen as a strategic attempt to tighten party discipline and centralize control as the ADC prepares to unveil a major anti-establishment alliance early next year.

However, the development has reignited internal tensions, raising fresh concerns about growing factionalism within the party. The ADC has recently witnessed leadership disputes in Kogi and Abia States, along with long-standing rivalries across its South-West and Niger Delta blocs.

Political analysts say the crisis may have significant implications for the future of opposition politics in the South-South, a critical region in Nigeria’s electoral map. While some stakeholders within the ADC see the suspension as a necessary step to maintain party discipline and direction, critics argue that it reflects a culture of intolerance and suppression of dissent at a time when the party is actively courting defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With political heavyweights like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar rumored to be aligning with the emerging coalition, the ADC’s ability to manage internal discord while presenting a united front will likely determine its role in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of 2027.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.