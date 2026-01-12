Cracks in Rivers Assembly as Minority Leader Appeals for Halt to Fubara Impeachment

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

PORT HARCOURT, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) – A sharp split has emerged within the Rivers State House of Assembly as two lawmakers publicly appealed for restraint and dialogue amid mounting impeachment threats against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The appeal, delivered during a press conference on Monday in Port Harcourt, marked the first open dissent within the Assembly since impeachment proceedings were initiated against the governor and his deputy over alleged constitutional breaches.

Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo, Minority Leader of the House and representative of Omuma State Constituency, urged fellow lawmakers to halt the impeachment process and pursue alternative political solutions, citing widespread appeals from elders and political leaders within and outside the state.

“We have called this press conference to appeal to our colleagues to temper justice with mercy and see how this matter can be resolved apart from impeachment proceedings,” Nwankwo said.

“Having listened to so many pleas and calls from our elders and leaders begging for leniency, we are calling on our colleagues to reconsider our step and see how this matter can be resolved amicably.”

While acknowledging that the governor and his deputy had “infringed on the constitution,” Nwankwo emphasized the need for reconciliation rather than removal.

Hon. Peter Abbey, who represents Degema State Constituency, aligned with Nwankwo’s position, describing the crisis as one requiring a “human approach.”

“Yes, the governor has infringed on parts of the constitution, but we are human beings,” Abbey said. “As members of the 10th Assembly, we are pleading with our colleagues to reconsider.”

Abbey added that Governor Fubara must also act decisively to de-escalate tensions by ensuring no further constitutional violations, which he said could open the door to a negotiated settlement.

The intervention by the two lawmakers, however, directly contradicts the stance of the Assembly leadership.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Alabo Enemi George, maintained that the impeachment process remains irreversible, insisting that both the governor and his deputy have already been formally served.

“Nothing will stop the process,” George said in an interview. “The impeachment is on course.”

The unfolding rift within the Assembly underscores the deepening political crisis in Rivers State, where internal legislative divisions now mirror the broader power struggle between the executive and factions within the ruling political structure.