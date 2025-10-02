Court to decide fate of Rivers LG polls as Tinubu faces lawsuit

2, October 2025/Naija 247news

A lawyer, Clifford Nnanta Chuku, has dragged President Bola Tinubu to court over the Rivers State local government elections held on August 30, 2025. Chuku is seeking to nullify the elections, claiming the Emergency Powers Regulation introduced by Tinubu is unconstitutional.

Constitutional Concerns

The lawsuit argues that the regulation, which suspended parts of the Electoral Act 2022 and Rivers State electoral laws, undermines democracy and violates constitutional provisions. Chuku contends that the regulation restricts the democratic rights of Rivers people and fails to meet required legal timelines for election notices. The court will determine whether the president’s actions were lawful and whether the elections should be invalidated

Relief Sought

Chuku is seeking a court order to strike down the regulation, void the August 30 polls, and compel the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct fresh elections in full compliance with the Electoral Act. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the country’s electoral processes and the limits of presidential powers.

Court Hearing

The Federal High Court has fixed October 21, 2025, for hearing the case. This case is one of several challenges to the Rivers State local government elections, highlighting the complexities and controversies surrounding the electoral process

Potential Impact

The court’s decision could redefine the scope of presidential powers in electoral matters and determine the future of local government elections in Rivers State. If the court rules in favor of Chuku, it could lead to fresh elections being conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act, potentially altering the political landscape of Rivers State

The outcome of this case will be closely watched, as it may set a precedent for future electoral disputes and the exercise of presidential authority. The court’s decision will have significant implications for the democratic process in Rivers State and potentially beyond.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.