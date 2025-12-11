Court Throws Out N33.8bn Fraud Charges Against Ex‑Minister Mamman, Rules No Case to Answer

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the N33.8 billion fraud case against a former minister, Ibrahim Hadejia Mamman, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him. The judge, in a landmark judgement delivered on Tuesday, held that key legal thresholds were not met, prompting the court to uphold the defence’s “no case submission” and discharge the defendant.

Naija247News gathered that the former minister, who had been arraigned on multiple charges of money laundering and abuse of office, had maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. His defence lawyers had, at the close of the prosecution’s case, applied to the court to throw out the charges on the grounds that the evidence presented was insufficient to sustain a conviction.

Naija247News understands that in a detailed ruling, the presiding judge agreed with the defence, observing that several essential elements required to establish a prima facie case were absent. The judge noted that the prosecution did not present credible evidence linking the defendant to the alleged misappropriation of funds or to acts constituting money laundering under Nigerian law.

In his reaction outside the courtroom, Mamman thanked his legal team and expressed relief at the judgment, describing it as a vindication of his integrity. “Justice has prevailed,” he told journalists, adding that he hopes the decision will restore public confidence not only in his reputation but also in the fairness of the judicial system.

Naija247News reports that the charges had drawn significant public attention when they were first filed, amid broader concerns about corruption and accountability within public office. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which instituted the charges, had alleged that the former minister conspired with others to siphon funds through dubious contracts and shell companies.

However, Naija247News gathered that the defence repeatedly challenged the strength of the prosecution’s case, arguing that witness testimonies were inconsistent and that documentary evidence was inconclusive. Senior counsel for the defence also contended that the prosecution’s failure to call essential witnesses undermined its case.

In delivering the ruling, the judge emphasised that the law requires the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, and that where this standard is not met, the accused must be discharged. The decision has sparked debate among legal scholars, with some lauding the judiciary’s strict adherence to legal principles, while others express concern about what the outcome means for anti‑corruption efforts.

Naija247News understands that the EFCC is yet to indicate whether it will appeal the judgment. Meanwhile, supporters of the former minister have hailed the ruling as a triumph for due process and the presumption of innocence in Nigeria’s legal system.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.