Telecoms & Internet

Court Strikes Out Suit Against 9mobile Over Shares Ownership

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, October 2025

The Federal High Court in Abuja has delivered a significant blow to businessman Abubakar Ismaila Isa Funtua, striking out his suit against 9mobile and its parent company, Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS). Funtua had alleged that his 43 million shares in the company were transferred without his consent.

Lack of Evidence and Locus Standi

The court ruled that Funtua lacked the locus standi (legal capacity) to institute the action against the nine defendants. Furthermore, Funtua failed to establish the facts he asserted and link his claims to the exhibits he tendered. The court found that the exhibits tendered by Funtua did not substantiate his allegations, and nowhere in the documents were the 43 million shares mentioned as being held in trust for him. The second defendant, Hayatu Hassan Hadejia, denied any business dealings with Funtua, and this fact was not controverted by the plaintiff .

Implications of the Ruling

The court’s decision means that Funtua’s suit has been dismissed, and he can no longer pursue his claims against 9mobile and EMTS. The ruling also implies that Funtua does not have a valid claim to the 43 million shares in question. This judgment is a significant victory for 9mobile and its parent company, which had maintained that Funtua’s claims were baseless .

Impact on 9mobile’s Operations

The court’s decision is likely to bring stability to 9mobile’s operations, which may have been affected by the ongoing litigation. With this ruling, the company can focus on providing quality services to its customers without the uncertainty of a pending lawsuit .

In conclusion, the court’s decision to strike out Funtua’s suit against 9mobile and EMTS is a major setback for the businessman. The ruling underscores the importance of having solid evidence to back up claims in court. With this judgment, 9mobile and its parent company can now move forward, free from the cloud of litigation.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

