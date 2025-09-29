Menu
Oil & Gas

Court Stops PENGASSAN Strike Against Dangote Refinery, Cites National Economic Risk

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 29, 2025 — The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has issued an interim order restraining the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) from continuing its nationwide industrial action against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise.

Justice Emmanuel Sublim, presiding over the matter on Monday, ruled that the strike—which sought to disrupt operations by halting crude oil and gas supply to the $20 billion facility—posed a grave threat to Nigeria’s already fragile economy. He ordered the union to immediately suspend its action pending further hearing.

Dangote Wins Initial Relief

The court’s intervention followed an ex-parte motion filed by the Refinery’s legal team led by Mr. George Ibrahim, SAN. The refinery argued that PENGASSAN’s industrial action, if allowed to continue, could cripple operations, distort supply chains, and erode investor confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Justice Sublim agreed, noting that the strike had the potential to cause “irreparable damage” if not promptly curtailed. He stressed the need to maintain the status quo until the substantive issues in dispute are properly heard.

Regulators Also Restrained

In a significant extension of the order, the court also barred three key regulators—the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)—from enforcing any PENGASSAN directive that could block crude and gas supply to Dangote Refinery.

This move effectively shields Africa’s largest refinery from immediate operational sabotage and underscores the state’s interest in protecting the facility, which has been positioned as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy independence strategy.

What Happens Next

The matter has been adjourned to October 13, 2025, for the hearing of the substantive motion on notice. Until then, the restraining order remains in force against PENGASSAN and all regulatory bodies involved.

The ruling comes amid a tense standoff between organized labor and one of Nigeria’s most powerful industrial players. It also highlights the delicate balance the courts must strike between workers’ rights to unionize and strike, and the government’s mandate to safeguard strategic economic infrastructure.

For now, operations at the Dangote Refinery remain secure, but the broader dispute between PENGASSAN and the management of the refinery is far from resolved.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

