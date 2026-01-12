Court Remands Man Over Alleged Defamation, Cyberbullying of Ebonyi SSG

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

An Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of one Polycap Alegu over alleged defamation and cyberbullying of the Ebonyi State Secretary to the Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike.

Alegu, 36, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on criminal defamation and cybercrime. However, his plea was not taken by the court.

Naija247News gathered that the prosecution alleged the offences were committed on Dec. 16, 2025, through social media publications.

Prosecuting counsel, Mrs Linda Akam, told the court that Alegu published defamatory content against Umezurike, an offence punishable under Section 375(A) of the Criminal Code Act.

According to Naija247News, Akam further stated that the defendant knowingly made a false and defamatory publication on Facebook, an act contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act.

She maintained that the alleged publications were capable of injuring the reputation of the Ebonyi SSG and constituted criminal conduct under existing laws.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Sunday Ununu, raised a preliminary objection, challenging the authority of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to initiate the remand proceedings and file charges on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ununu argued that only the Attorney General of the Federation had the constitutional power to institute criminal proceedings of that nature, urging the court to dismiss the charges for lack of locus standi.

Naija247News understands that the objection was opposed by the prosecution, which insisted that the NSCDC acted within its legal mandate.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Sandra Ifeanyi-Onyibe, overruled the defence’s objection, holding that the Constitution empowers the NSCDC to act on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation in such matters.

She dismissed the locus standi argument, denied the defendant bail, and ordered that Alegu be remanded in custody.

The magistrate also directed that the case file be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

According to Naija247News, the matter was adjourned until Jan. 26 for a report on compliance and further proceedings.