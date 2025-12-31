Court Remands Ex-AGF Malami, Son in Kuje Prison Over Alleged Money Laundering

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the remand of a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, his son, and a co-defendant at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of their bail application in an alleged money laundering case.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order while ruling on an oral bail application moved by defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, during the defendants’ arraignment.

The judge held that the interest of justice and the constitutional right to fair hearing required that the prosecution be given the opportunity to respond to the bail application earlier filed by the defence.

Bail Application Must Be Heard Fully — Court

Justice Nwite noted that it was not in dispute that the defendants had filed a formal bail application and that the application had been duly served on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He further ruled that once filed, the bail application could not be withdrawn by the defendants to pave the way for an oral consideration without hearing the prosecution.

While acknowledging that the court possesses the discretion to grant bail, the judge stressed that such discretion must be exercised judiciously and in accordance with due process.

According to him, granting bail without hearing from the prosecution would amount to an ambush and a violation of the prosecution’s right to fair hearing.

“I am of the view that the interest of justice will be met by allowing the prosecution to respond to the bail application filed by the defendants,” Justice Nwite ruled.

Defendants Sent to Kuje Correctional Centre

The court consequently ordered that Malami, his son, and the co-defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of their bail application.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until January 2, 2026, for the hearing of the bail application.

EFCC’s Case

The EFCC, in a charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, listed Abubakar Malami, SAN, Hajia Bashir Asabe, and Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami as the first, second, and third defendants, respectively.

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting the defendants over alleged money laundering, concealment of illicit funds, and unlawful acquisition of assets, running into several billions of naira.

Some of the alleged offences were said to have been committed while Malami served as Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The case adds to growing public scrutiny over alleged financial misconduct by former top government officials, as anti-corruption agencies intensify enforcement actions amid renewed reform efforts.

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.