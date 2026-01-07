Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of 57 Properties Worth ₦213bn Linked to Ex-AGF Abubakar Malami, Sons

Published: Jan 7, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 7, 2026 (Naija247news) – A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 high-value properties allegedly linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and two of his sons, Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru-Rahman Malami, in one of the most sweeping asset-recovery actions involving a former top federal official in recent years.

The ruling, delivered on Tuesday by Justice Emeka Nwite, followed an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, seeking temporary seizure of assets reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

In a statement released Wednesday by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency disclosed that the properties—valued at approximately ₦213.2 billion—are spread across Abuja (FCT), Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna States, and include luxury hotels, duplexes, shopping plazas, warehouses, filling stations, factories, schools, university buildings and vast parcels of land.

“It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities,” Justice Nwite ruled.

Court Orders Public Notice, 14-Day Window for Objections

Justice Nwite further directed the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national newspaper, inviting any interested persons or entities to show cause within 14 days why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The matter was adjourned to January 27, 2026, for a report on compliance and possible responses from affected parties.

Inside the Seized Assets

According to court filings and the EFCC’s schedule, the properties include:

A luxury duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, reportedly purchased for ₦500 million in December 2022 and now valued at ₦5.95 billion after enhancements.

A two-winged storey building on Onitsha Crescent, Garki, formerly operating as Harmonia Hotels, acquired in 2018 for ₦7 billion.

A five-storey hotel complex in Jabi District, now operating as Meethaq Hotels Ltd with 53 rooms, valued at ₦8.4 billion.

A 15-room luxury hotel on Rhine Street, Maitama, purchased for ₦430 million in 2018 and now estimated at ₦12.95 billion.

Multiple plazas, shops and commercial units in Wuse II, Jabi, Maitama and Gwarimpa.

High-end residential properties in Asokoro, Apo Legislative Quarters, Karsana District, Kaduna GRA, Kano GRA and Birnin Kebbi.

Over 100 hectares of land along the Birnin Kebbi–Jega Road, acquired in 2020.

Additional estates linked to Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative, including bungalows and large land holdings in Kebbi State.

Legal Context: Ongoing Money Laundering Trial

The interim forfeiture comes against the backdrop of an ongoing criminal trial involving Malami, his wife Bashir Asabe, and his son Abdulaziz Abubakar, who are currently facing charges before the same court over an alleged ₦8.7 billion money-laundering scheme.

While the interim forfeiture does not amount to a conviction, legal experts note that the scale, geographic spread, and valuation of the seized assets mark a significant escalation in Nigeria’s asset-tracing and recovery efforts, particularly against politically exposed persons.

Political and Institutional Implications

Malami served as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023, a period during which he was one of the most powerful figures in Nigeria’s legal and anti-corruption architecture. His tenure often drew public scrutiny over asset recovery decisions, plea bargains, and prosecutorial discretion.

Analysts say the current proceedings could become a defining test of the Federal Government’s commitment to post-tenure accountability for senior officials and may set important precedents for future high-profile corruption cases.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.