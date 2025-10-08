Court Orders Arrest of Ex-INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu

8, October 2025/Naija 247news

A Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, has issued a warrant for the arrest of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The order was made by Justice Funmilola Demi-Ajayi on October 7, 2025, a day after Yakubu stepped down as INEC Chairman.

Contempt of Court Allegations

The court’s directive comes in response to a suit filed by the Action Alliance (AA) party, which accused INEC and Yakubu of failing to comply with a previous judgment. The judgment had ordered INEC to recognize and upload the name of Adekunle Rufai Omoaje as the party’s National Chairman, along with other elected members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Justice Demi-Ajayi expressed concern over “a worrying pattern of institutional defiance by public officers,” emphasizing that no one is above the law. The judge described Yakubu’s actions as a “flagrant disregard and violation of judicial authority”.

Inspector-General of Police to Effect Arrest

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been directed to arrest Yakubu and initiate committal proceedings within seven days. The court awarded a cost of ₦100,000 against the judgment creditors.

The court’s ruling highlights the importance of respecting the rule of law and complying with court orders. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how INEC and the police will respond to the court’s directive. For now, the arrest warrant serves as a significant development in the ongoing saga surrounding Yakubu’s tenure as INEC Chairman .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.