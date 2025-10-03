Court dismisses suit seeking refund of Rivers’ funds spent by sole administrator

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit seeking the refund of funds expended by the administration of the sole administrator in Rivers State during the state of emergency declared earlier this year.

Naija247news reports that the case, which was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Rivsbridge, sought an order mandating the defendants, including President Bola Tinubu, the federal government, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the state’s sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas to return, refund, or repay all the monies released, appropriated, or expended after the emergency rule was declared on March 18.

Naija247news gathered that the group argued that the funds spent during the state of emergency were not rightfully appropriated and should be refunded. However, the court, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

According to Naija247news, the judge, in his ruling on Thursday, emphasized that the matter originated from the declaration of a state of emergency, a subject that falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. Justice Omotosho further stated that the applicant’s counsel should have conducted proper research before filing the case. He noted that filing a void suit was detrimental to the justice system and warned that the court could nullify such processes on its own.

Naija247news understands that the judge rejected the request to transfer the case to the Port Harcourt judicial division, stating that since the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction over the matter, it would be futile to transfer it to a division that also lacked the necessary jurisdiction.

“The subject matter of this suit is outside the jurisdiction of this court, and this court will decline jurisdiction over the same,” Justice Omotosho said in his ruling.

Naija247news reports that the court’s decision effectively brings an end to the suit, as the claimants will now have to seek redress at the Supreme Court if they wish to challenge the legality of the presidential declaration and the funds expended during the state of emergency.

The legal battle started after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state House of Assembly, and appointing Ibas as the sole administrator. The emergency rule lasted for six months, ending on September 17, after which Fubara resumed office.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.