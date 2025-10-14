Court Dismisses DSS Bid to Re-Admit Rejected Exhibits in Sambo Dasuki Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking to re-present exhibits earlier rejected in the ongoing trial of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), over alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Peter Lifu faulted the DSS’s attempt to “re-admit” evidence previously ruled inadmissible, describing the move as an invitation to the court to “commit judicial rascality and pettiness.”

The DSS, through its lead counsel, Oladipupo Okpeseyi (SAN), had asked the court to revisit the rejected exhibits and to relocate proceedings temporarily to the DSS headquarters in Abuja to inspect vehicles allegedly recovered from Dasuki’s residence during the 2015 search operation.

Okpeseyi argued that the items — numbered 18 to 28 on the search warrant — were stored at the DSS facility for nearly a decade and should be reconsidered for admission as exhibits. He maintained that the earlier rejection stemmed from procedural lapses, not irrelevance, and claimed that “a proper foundation for their admission has now been laid.”

However, Dasuki’s lawyer, A.A. Usman, strongly opposed the motion, labeling it “strange and unknown to law.” He argued that once an exhibit is rejected and marked as such by a competent court, it cannot be reintroduced in the same trial.

Usman further reminded the court that Justice Lifu had, in a ruling delivered on July 10, 2025, declared the exhibits inadmissible on grounds of irrelevance and improper foundation, a decision that remains binding unless overturned by an appellate court.

“The only lawful step open to the prosecution,” Usman contended, “is to appeal the earlier ruling, not to invite the same judge to sit as an appellate court over his own decision.”

In his ruling, Justice Lifu reaffirmed his July 10 decision, emphasizing that “common sense does not even support granting this kind of request.”

“I recall that on July 10, 2025, I delivered a considered ruling rejecting the same sets of exhibits due to improper foundation for their admission and lack of relevance to the charge. That ruling still subsists, and I am bound by it,” the judge said.

He concluded that the DSS’s motion was “baseless and unwarranted,” stressing that the court “will not entertain any attempt to smuggle back what has already been rejected.”

The ruling marks another legal setback for the DSS in its long-running prosecution of Dasuki, who has faced multiple charges since his controversial arrest in 2015.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.