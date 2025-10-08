Court Challenge: Former President Jonathan’s 2027 Bid Faces Legal Hurdle

8, October 2025/Naija 247news

A suit has been filed against former President Goodluck Jonathan, seeking to bar him from contesting the 2027 presidential election. The plaintiff, Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi, argues that Jonathan’s potential candidacy would violate the constitutional provision limiting a president to two terms or eight years in office.

The Controversy Surrounding Jonathan’s Eligibility

Jonathan was first sworn in as president in 2010 to complete the term of late President Umaru Yar’Adua and later won a full term in 2011. The plaintiff claims that Jonathan has exhausted the constitutional limit of two tenures as President, having completed the unexpired term of Yar’Adua and subsequently serving a full term after the 2011 election.

Reactions from the Presidency and APC

The current administration, led by President Bola Tinubu, has attacked Jonathan’s record, calling his presidency “disastrous” and challenging him to contest against Tinubu in 2027. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has also weighed in, saying Jonathan would need “more than an overdose of good luck” to win the presidency again, citing numerous “landmines” including legal issues and questions about his capacity.

Senior Lawyer’s Opinion

However, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oba Maduabuchi, has described the suit as an abuse of court process. Maduabuchi argues that the issue of Jonathan’s qualification has already been settled by a competent court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and that no appeal has been filed against that judgment .

Legal Interpretation and Potential Outcome

The outcome of the lawsuit will depend on the court’s interpretation of Section 137(3) of the Constitution, which bars anyone who has been sworn in twice as president from seeking election to that office again. Jonathan’s supporters argue that the constitutional amendment introduced in 2018 cannot be applied retroactively to disqualify him from contesting, as he had already served his tenure before the amendment came into effect .

The outcome of the lawsuit will have significant implications for the country’s political landscape, particularly for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its supporters. As the situation unfolds, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how this legal challenge plays out.

