Inside Nigeria

Court Awards N105m to Two Asaba Chiefs Over Ostracism Linked to Asagba Selection Dispute

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a precedent-setting ruling, the High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has awarded N105 million in damages to Edwin Monyei and Ifeanyi Isichei over what it termed a gross violation of their fundamental human rights.

The judgment, delivered on September 30 by Justice Onome Marshal-Umukoro, followed a suit filed against Uche Nwajei, leader of Otu-Ihaza Ahaba, and Charles Enemokwu, the group’s secretary. The case centred on the suspension and ostracism of the applicants from all traditional activities in Asaba.

Justice Marshal-Umukoro held that the actions taken by the respondents against the applicants constituted an infringement on their constitutionally protected right to freedom of association.

The applicants, both hailing from Isieke village in Asaba, told the court they were suspended for attending a meeting convened by the diokpa of their village, Olisamedua Uwaechia. Uwaechia had himself been ostracised for challenging the selection process of the Asagba of Asaba through legal means.

According to their testimony, the respondents branded them members of a so-called “splinter group”, subjected them to social isolation, and excluded them from participating in community functions and traditional engagements.

Monyei and Isichei contended that their suspension was carried out without due process and a fair hearing, a clear breach of sections 36 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

In his ruling, Justice Marshal-Umukoro described the disciplinary actions taken against the duo as not only arbitrary but a blatant abuse of power, declaring the suspension null and void.

The court ordered the respondents to tender a written apology to the applicants and awarded N100 million in exemplary damages and N5 million as the cost of litigation.

Furthermore, the court issued a restraining order barring the respondents or their agents from interfering with the applicants’ right to freely associate.

In a significant directive, the judge also ordered that a copy of the judgment be served on Professor Epiphany Azinge (SAN), the Asagba of Asaba, describing him as the embodiment and custodian of Asaba’s native law and customs. Azinge, a distinguished law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was expected to take judicial notice of the ruling in his capacity as the traditional ruler.

The judgment is seen by many legal observers as a major win for human rights and the supremacy of constitutional freedoms over customary practices in Nigeria’s evolving legal landscape.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

PDP Crisis Worsens: Tensions Spread to Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Cross River, and Kebbi
Nigerians in Diaspora Celebrate 65th Independence Anniversary in Style
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

