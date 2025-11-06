6, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has called on the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to devise urgent and practical measures to clear the backlog of pending false asset declaration cases and other misconduct matters involving public officers.

Ariwoola made the call in Abuja during a strategic engagement with senior officials of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the CCT management team, stressing that the judiciary must not allow justice to be delayed or compromised, especially in corruption-related cases.

CJN Expresses Worry Over Case Delays

Justice Ariwoola expressed concern that many cases of false asset declaration and public misconduct have remained unresolved for years due to systemic inefficiencies and poor coordination between the Bureau and the Tribunal.

He warned that such delays not only weaken public confidence in the judiciary but also embolden corrupt practices in public institutions.

> “The Code of Conduct Tribunal is a vital component of our justice system. Its ability to ensure discipline, accountability, and integrity among public officers directly reflects on the image of the judiciary,” Ariwoola said.

“We must find ways to fast-track proceedings. Justice delayed is justice denied. The Nigerian public expects and deserves a judiciary that works swiftly and decisively.”

The CJN emphasized that every judicial institution must uphold the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and ethical conduct while ensuring that those found guilty of misconduct face appropriate sanctions.

Ariwoola Calls for Institutional Reform

The CJN further tasked the Tribunal and the Bureau to review their operational framework and adopt modern technology to improve efficiency.

According to him, adopting digital systems such as electronic filing, case tracking, and automated documentation would help reduce administrative delays and enhance record management.

He also urged the Tribunal to strengthen collaboration with the Bureau and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to eliminate overlapping duties and bottlenecks that hinder the progress of corruption-related cases.

> “We are in an era where technology defines progress,” Ariwoola added. “The judiciary cannot remain analogue when the world has gone digital. We must modernize our operations and show Nigerians that we are ready to deliver justice at the speed of trust.”

The CJN reiterated that judicial officers must resist political pressure or interference in the discharge of their duties, stressing that integrity remains the cornerstone of justice delivery.

CCT Chairman Responds, Pledges Reforms

In response, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, commended the CJN for his commitment to strengthening the rule of law and assured that the Tribunal was already implementing key reforms.

Umar disclosed that plans were underway to deploy a digital case management system that would allow real-time monitoring of ongoing trials and automatic generation of case summaries.

He noted that the Tribunal was also reviewing its procedural guidelines to ensure that cases filed by the Bureau are promptly assigned and concluded within a reasonable timeframe.

> “We are fully aware of the challenges facing the Tribunal and are taking deliberate steps to address them,” Umar said. “Our aim is to restore public confidence by ensuring that no case remains pending unnecessarily.”

The CCT boss also called for increased funding and staffing to enhance operational capacity, noting that the volume of new cases being filed by the Code of Conduct Bureau has more than doubled in recent years.

Experts Back CJN’s Call for Speedy Justice

Legal analysts and governance experts have welcomed the CJN’s directive, describing it as timely and necessary for the anti-corruption agenda.

Barrister Moses Olorunfemi, a constitutional lawyer, told Naija 247 News that the call underscores the urgent need for judicial accountability.

> “The CCT handles sensitive cases that shape public trust in governance. If those cases linger for years, it defeats the entire essence of accountability,” Olorunfemi noted. “The CJN’s intervention is a step toward cleaning up the system.”

Similarly, Dr. Amaka Eze, a governance scholar at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said the judiciary's renewed focus on efficiency would reinforce Nigeria's global image in the fight against corruption.

As Nigeria continues to battle issues of corruption and ethical misconduct in public service, the call by Chief Justice Ariwoola represents a defining moment for judicial reform.

By pushing the Code of Conduct Tribunal to resolve cases speedily, the judiciary aims to restore faith in the justice system and demonstrate that no individual is above the law.

Observers agree that if the proposed reforms are effectively implemented, the CCT could become a model of judicial efficiency — ensuring that justice in Nigeria is not only served but served swiftly and fairly.

