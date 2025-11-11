11, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to January 29, 2026, in the ongoing case of alleged money laundering filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The adjournment followed the completion of testimony by a prosecution witness on Tuesday, as the court moved to allow both parties to reconcile documentary evidence and prepare for the next phase of proceedings

Witness completes testimony as prosecution tenders key documents

Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over the case, fixed the new dates after the seventh prosecution witness, Olomotame Egoro, a compliance officer with Access Bank Plc, concluded his testimony and was discharged from the witness stand.

Egoro’s evidence revolved around several account statements linked to the alleged diversion of ₦80.2 billion from Kogi State’s accounts during Bello’s tenure as governor. The EFCC tendered multiple banking documents, labelled as Exhibits 33 (1–11) and 34, to substantiate the movement of funds between public accounts and private entities.

However, defence counsel objected to portions of the documents, arguing that the certificate of identification attached to the exhibits was not signed by the witness who appeared in court. The certificate bore the name of one Faruk Idiaro, whereas Egoro signed the supporting statement.

Following the objection, the court allowed a short stand-down for clarification before eventually adjourning the case to new dates — January 29 and 30, as well as February 4 and 5, 2026 — for continuation of trial.

EFCC’s allegations: ₦80.2 billion traced to multiple accounts

The EFCC is prosecuting the former Kogi governor on a 19-count charge bordering on money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of public funds.

Investigators allege that between 2018 and 2022, while Bello was in office, over ₦80.2 billion belonging to the state government was withdrawn, transferred, or laundered through a network of accounts operated by government officials and private firms.

The prosecution claims that parts of the funds were routed through the Kogi State government’s accounts into private businesses, hotel payments, and real estate transactions. Several witnesses have so far testified, including bank compliance officers, auditors, and financial analysts, all of whom described a pattern of high-volume cash withdrawals and transfers allegedly authorised under Bello’s administration.

While Bello has consistently denied wrongdoing, the EFCC maintains that the investigation followed due process and that all evidence presented was lawfully obtained.

Defence raises concerns over procedure and evidence

Counsel to the former governor argued that the prosecution’s documentation fell short of evidentiary standards, citing discrepancies between the identification certificate and the testimony of the bank official.

They further contended that the EFCC’s presentation relied on secondary evidence rather than original bank records, which, according to them, raises questions about the authenticity of the documents.

The defence has also accused the commission of media trial tactics, insisting that Bello’s administration followed due process in the management of state funds.

Justice Nwite, while ruling on preliminary objections, urged both sides to adhere to due process, assuring that the court would ensure fairness and uphold the rule of law throughout the proceedings.

Public attention and anti-corruption expectations

The case continues to draw intense public interest as one of the most high-profile corruption trials in recent years. Analysts note that its outcome could shape public perception of Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign and the effectiveness of the EFCC in prosecuting politically exposed persons.

Civil-society groups have called on the judiciary to handle the matter with transparency and avoid unnecessary delays. They argue that swift and credible adjudication would reinforce public confidence in the justice system and deter future abuse of public office.

Meanwhile, supporters of the former governor maintain that he is being politically targeted, insisting that the allegations lack substance.

Next steps in the legal process

With the adjournment, the prosecution is expected to present its remaining witnesses when the case resumes in January. The EFCC is also expected to tender additional exhibits to strengthen its claims regarding the flow of state funds.

Legal observers anticipate that the defence may file new motions challenging admissibility or seeking to strike out parts of the evidence before the next hearings.

For now, both sides are locked in a tense legal chess game, as the court continues to navigate complex procedural arguments and documentary scrutiny.

Justice on trial

As the court prepares to reconvene in the new year, the Yahaya Bello case stands as another major test of Nigeria’s criminal-justice system — one that will reveal whether the country’s institutions can hold powerful figures accountable under the rule of law.

Whether the EFCC can prove its allegations beyond reasonable doubt or the defence can successfully dismantle the prosecution’s case, the verdict will carry far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive and public trust in governance.

For now, Nigerians wait as justice takes its slow, deliberate course — one that could either reinforce or redefine the fight against corruption in the nation’s political class.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.