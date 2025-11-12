12, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the remand of journalist James Alefia in prison custody after he was arraigned on a five-count charge of alleged cyberbullying and defamation initiated by the Nigeria Police Force.

Police Accuse Journalist of Defaming Public Official

According to court records, Alefia was brought before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on Wednesday following a petition that accused him of using social media platforms to publish and circulate false and injurious information against a serving public official.

The prosecution, led by Mr. Simon Lough, SAN, informed the court that the alleged acts violated several sections of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, which prohibit cyberstalking and online harassment.

Lough told the court that the defendant’s publications were “intentionally designed to harm the reputation of the complainant and incite public hatred,” stressing that the actions went beyond legitimate journalism and constituted criminal defamation.

He urged the court to deny the defendant bail, arguing that his release could interfere with ongoing investigations. “The defendant has continued to use social media to disseminate false information despite warnings. Allowing him back on the streets will obstruct justice,” the prosecutor said.

Defence Describes Charges as Attack on Press Freedom

In response, Alefia’s counsel, Barrister Tunde Olorunfemi, objected to the prosecution’s claims, arguing that the charges were politically motivated and aimed at intimidating a journalist for performing his lawful duties.

Olorunfemi pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, insisting that Alefia was a responsible citizen who voluntarily honoured police invitations and posed no flight risk.

“My Lord, this case is not about cybercrime—it is about the constitutional right to freedom of expression. My client’s publications were matters of public interest, which fall squarely within the duties of a journalist,” he said.

The defence further argued that the Cybercrimes Act was being weaponized to silence critics and urged the judiciary to resist any attempt to criminalize journalism in a democratic society.

Court Orders Remand, Adjourns Case for Bail Hearing

After listening to both parties, Justice Olajuwon ordered that the journalist be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

The court held that the remand was necessary to allow proper consideration of the bail request and directed both parties to prepare their arguments ahead of the next sitting.

Justice Olajuwon subsequently adjourned the matter until November 20, 2025, for the bail hearing and continuation of proceedings.

Media and Rights Groups Condemn Detention

The decision to remand Alefia sparked reactions from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and several civil society groups, who described the development as a dangerous precedent for press freedom in Nigeria.

In a statement by its Secretary, Comrade Shuaibu Usman, the NUJ said the use of the Cybercrime Act to detain journalists was a growing concern that undermines democracy and accountability.

“Journalists must be free to report without fear of persecution. The constant harassment of reporters under the guise of cybercrime prosecution threatens the media’s role as the watchdog of society,” the statement read.

Similarly, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Amnesty International Nigeria called for Alefia’s release, insisting that journalism should not be criminalized.

Calls for Review of Cybercrime Law Grow Louder

Following the incident, digital rights advocates renewed their demand for the reform of the Cybercrimes Act, which they say has been repeatedly misused to stifle free expression.

Dr. Mariam Hassan, Executive Director of the Centre for Digital Freedom (CDF), said the growing pattern of using cybercrime laws to prosecute journalists was “a direct threat to civic space and democracy.”

“There must be a clear distinction between genuine cyber offences like fraud and legitimate journalistic criticism. The law should protect citizens, not punish dissent,” she said.

The remand of journalist James Alefia has once again reignited public debate on the boundaries between cyber regulation and freedom of expression in Nigeria. As the court prepares to reconvene for his bail hearing later this month, media stakeholders and rights groups continue to urge the government to safeguard press freedom and ensure justice is served in line with constitutional values.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.