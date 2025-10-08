“Countdown to 2027 Begins as Tinubu Set to Appoint New INEC Chair This Week”

Abuja, Nigeria — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally accepted the departure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the expiration of his second and final term in office.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, expressed appreciation for Yakubu’s decade-long stewardship, describing his tenure as “a period that strengthened Nigeria’s democracy through free and fair elections.”

“President Tinubu thanked Professor Yakubu for his services to the nation and his efforts to sustain Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure,” the statement read.

In recognition of his contributions, the President conferred on the outgoing INEC boss the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Yakubu, who officially handed over on Tuesday to May Agbamuche-Mbu, one of INEC’s most senior National Commissioners, said his exit was in line with the constitutional provision guiding public service tenures. Agbamuche-Mbu will serve as Acting Chairman pending the appointment and confirmation of a substantive successor.

The President is expected to present a list of nominees for Yakubu’s replacement to the Council of State meeting in Abuja on Thursday, where former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, state governors, and former Chief Justices are expected to deliberate and advise.

Yakubu Bows Out After a Decade of Reforms and Controversies

In his farewell note dated October 3, 2025, Yakubu expressed gratitude to the President and Nigerians for the privilege of serving for two consecutive terms.

“Since 2015, I have worked with 24 national commissioners and 67 resident electoral commissioners. Those involved in elections understand the enormity of the task. I will forever cherish the support of the Commission’s staff nationwide,” he said during the handover ceremony at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu, who introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal (IReV), noted that these innovations had redefined transparency in Nigeria’s elections despite technical challenges during the 2023 general elections.

“We have consolidated the biometric register of voters and replaced many of our manual processes with digital platforms. Indeed, we made tremendous progress, but a lot more needs to be done,” Yakubu stated.

He also unveiled two publications chronicling INEC’s work under his leadership — “Election Management in Nigeria 2015–2025” and “Innovations in Electoral Technology 2015–2025.”

Mixed Reactions from Legal Experts

As debates intensify over who should appoint the next INEC chairman, senior lawyers and constitutional experts have shared divergent views.

Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) downplayed concerns about presidential influence in the appointment, arguing that integrity and institutional checks matter more than who appoints the chairman.

“Was it not Jonathan that appointed Professor Jega? Didn’t Jonathan lose the election? We should focus on the integrity of elections, not who appoints who,” Adedipe said.

He stressed that Nigeria’s electoral credibility depends on “the conduct of politicians and citizens, not just on the occupant of the INEC office.”

Similarly, Adedayo Adedeji (SAN) affirmed that the President has constitutional authority to appoint the chairman, subject to Senate confirmation.

“Sections 153 and 154 of the Constitution empower the President to appoint, subject to Senate confirmation. The key is ensuring a rigorous, transparent screening process free from political bias,” Adedeji stated.

He urged broad consultation before making the appointment to guarantee credibility and national confidence in INEC’s leadership.

Wale Balogun (SAN), however, called for stronger safeguards in the appointment process to prevent executive overreach.

“The checks and balances in the current system are sufficient but weak in practice. We must firm up the process so that only credible and independent individuals are appointed,” he advised.

Agbamuche-Mbu: The Legal Mind Stepping In

May Agbamuche-Mbu, now Acting INEC Chair, is a respected lawyer and former editor of ThisDay Lawyer. Born in Kano and hailing from Delta State, she holds degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University and Queen Mary University, London, with over 30 years of professional experience in both Nigerian and international law.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK and Nigeria branches), she previously served as Secretary of the institute’s Nigerian chapter and as Solicitor on the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee (2010–2011).

Before her INEC appointment in 2016, she was Managing Partner at Norfolk Partners and a leading voice on judicial reforms through her “Legal Eagle” column, which published over 120 legal editorials.

Legislative Focus Turns to Electoral and Security Reforms

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has reaffirmed parliament’s commitment to fast-tracking electoral and constitutional reforms before the 2027 general elections.

In his address to lawmakers resuming from recess, Abbas said:

“Our goal is to make elections less contentious and litigious, lower their cost, and make the process of party primaries more democratic and inclusive.”

He highlighted pending proposals on devolution of powers, local government autonomy, and judicial reform, adding that Nigeria must complete votes on the constitutional amendments before year’s end.

The Speaker also pushed for enhanced community policing, renewable energy investments, and improved implementation of the Start-up Act to stimulate job creation.

“The Nigerian people look up to us for more. The Renewed Hope government has initiated reforms, but the legislature must provide rigorous oversight to ensure those reforms improve daily life,” Abbas said.

Context: A Transition in Nigeria’s Electoral Leadership

Professor Yakubu, appointed in 2015 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, became the first INEC chairman to complete two full terms. His tenure oversaw two general elections (2019 and 2023), as well as the introduction of several electoral innovations.

Despite criticism over the 2023 polls — particularly glitches with electronic transmission — Yakubu’s INEC is credited with enhancing institutional stability and digitising key electoral processes.

His successor, once confirmed, will inherit the responsibility of preparing for the 2027 elections, revising the voter register, and navigating Nigeria’s complex political landscape amid public demands for greater transparency.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.