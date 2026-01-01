Count me out of your problems, Wike tells Gov Mohammed

Port Harcourt, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has told Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to stop blaming him for the crises in his state and focus on his own problems.

Wike made the remarks during his “thank you” visit to Abua-Odual Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State on Thursday, following Mohammed’s accusations that the minister was orchestrating political instability in Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed had claimed that Wike threatened to “put fire” in his state and alleged that the minister was using federal agencies and political machinery to destabilise his administration. He also criticised Wike’s leadership style in the FCT, describing his spending pattern as “questionable” and claiming the minister had become a rallying point for conflicts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Responding, Wike dismissed the allegations, saying Mohammed should stop the blame game.

“If you do not have such power, why are you fighting? If you have the power to put out the fire, then go ahead and do it,” Wike said. “Leave my state alone because you wanted to impose a party leader here. Today, you do not have a party to produce your successor. That is exactly what I warned you about.”

The minister stressed that his engagement with Mohammed was limited to party leadership issues and that he was not concerned with what is happening in Bauchi State. He also called on the governor to address his own challenges, particularly those involving the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

“What is my business? If your state is clean, go there and clear yourself. Don’t come and tell Nigerians stories. Leave me alone and go face your problems,” Wike said. “You said I was selling land. You were Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2010 to 2015; why not tell Nigerians what you did in Abuja? You sold land everywhere. The contracts you awarded you couldn’t complete them. Now I am completing the projects. Nigerians are singing our praises every day. That means I have done well and I will continue to do well.”

Earlier during the visit, Mr. Owolobi Ofori, Chairman of Abua-Odual Local Government Council, and other stakeholders pledged 100 per cent loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and Wike.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.