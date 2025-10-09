Menu
Politics & Governance

Council of State Meeting: Tinubu, Ex-CJNs, Governors Converge at Aso Villa

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

9, October 2025/Naija 247news

A hybrid meeting of the Council of State is currently underway at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, with President Bola Tinubu in attendance. The meeting, which is the second Council of State gathering under President Tinubu’s administration, has drawn dignitaries from across the country.

Key Attendees

The meeting is attended by a plethora of high-ranking government officials, including former Presidents and heads of state, serving and retired Chief Justices of Nigeria, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and governors of the 36 states of the federation. Four retired Chief Justices of Nigeria, namely Walter Onnoghen, Mahmud Mohammed, Alfa Belgore, and Olukayode Ariwoola, were among the first to arrive at the Council Chambers. Other attendees include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Closed-Door Meeting

After the recitation of the first stanza of the national anthem, the meeting proceeded behind closed doors, sparking intense speculation about the key issues that will be discussed. With President Tinubu and other dignitaries in attendance, the meeting is expected to focus on critical national issues that require collective leadership and decision-making.

Expected Outcomes

The deliberations of the Council of State are expected to yield crucial decisions that will shape the country’s future. Given the complex security situation, economic challenges, and other pressing problems facing Nigeria, the meeting’s outcome is eagerly awaited by Nigerians. The Council’s recommendations are expected to inform policy decisions and provide guidance on key national issues.

The Council of State meeting is a significant platform for high-level discussions on national issues. With the country’s complex security situation, economic challenges, and other pressing problems, the meeting’s outcome is eagerly awaited. As the meeting continues behind closed doors, Nigerians are hopeful that the Council of State will provide wise leadership and guidance to address the country’s challenges.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

