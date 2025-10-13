Cost Transparency Is Not Optional: Nigerians Deserve the Full Story on the Lagos-Calabar Highway

Nigeria is no stranger to multibillion-naira infrastructure projects. From roads to railways, bridges to ports, these investments are meant to transform the nation, ease commerce, and improve the daily lives of millions. Yet too often, the public is left in the dark about the very numbers that define these projects. The recent clash between Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Arise TV reporter Rufai Oseni over the cost of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is yet another stark reminder of this persistent problem.

In the exchange that went viral, Umahi dismissed a question about the cost per kilometre of the project as “nonsensical.” The minister later released a breakdown, insisting he would not allow anyone to “dent his image.” While clarity is welcome, the incident underscores a deeper issue: when defending reputation takes precedence over public accountability, democracy suffers.

Why Cost Transparency Matters

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, spanning more than 700 kilometres, is one of Nigeria’s largest ongoing infrastructure projects. Its first phase alone, running from Eko Atlantic to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, represents a significant investment of public resources. Citizens, whose taxes and government funds finance such projects, have a right to know how every naira is spent.

Transparency is not optional. The cost per kilometre, the breakdown of contractor expenses, and the project timeline are fundamental details that provide oversight, prevent mismanagement, and build public trust. When officials avoid straightforward questions, it raises suspicion — regardless of their intentions.

Defensiveness Undermines Governance

Umahi’s insistence on defending his image rather than embracing full accountability illustrates a worrying trend in Nigerian governance. Too often, public servants perceive scrutiny as a personal attack rather than a necessary component of democratic oversight.

Questions from journalists are not insults; they are tools of accountability. When a minister labels a reasonable inquiry “nonsensical,” it signals an institutional culture where ego outweighs duty, and where transparency is treated as optional rather than obligatory.

This attitude harms not only public confidence but also investor sentiment. In a country seeking foreign investment to fund its ambitious infrastructure agenda, opaque practices and defensive officials send the wrong message.

Citizens Deserve Answers, Not Defensiveness

Providing detailed cost information should never be framed as a threat to one’s image. On the contrary, embracing transparency enhances credibility. Citizens and civil society groups are watching closely — they track every naira, every contract, and every kilometre of progress.

Civil society organizations have long advocated for open data initiatives in infrastructure projects. If official cost breakdowns were publicly accessible, ministers would not need to repeatedly justify themselves in the media. Transparency would be standard practice, not a reactionary measure.

A Call for Systemic Change

Nigeria’s development ambitions cannot succeed in an environment where information is withheld and questions are met with hostility. Leaders must recognize that accountability strengthens governance, improves public confidence, and ensures that infrastructure projects achieve their intended impact.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is more than a road; it is a national asset, a lifeline for commerce, and a symbol of Nigeria’s potential. Treating its cost and execution as private matters undermines the very goals the project is meant to achieve.

Conclusion

The episode between Umahi and the media should serve as a lesson: transparency is not negotiable, and citizens’ right to know is not optional. Public office is a trust, not a shield for personal image. If Nigeria truly seeks to deliver world-class infrastructure, it must start with open, honest, and consistent disclosure of project costs and operations.

Until officials understand that defensiveness is a liability, not a virtue, Nigeria’s citizens will continue to watch multibillion-naira projects with skepticism — and rightly so.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.