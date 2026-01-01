‘Convert or Die’: ISWAP Burns Christian Village in Adamawa State

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has torched a Christian village in Adamawa State, Nigeria, issuing a chilling “convert to Islam or die” ultimatum to Christians across the region. The attack comes days after joint airstrikes by Nigerian and United States forces targeted a terrorist enclave in Sokoto State, suggesting the assault may be retaliatory.

Security expert Brant Philip shared a viral video released by the terrorist group, showing the village engulfed in flames. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“ISWAP released an image of one of the Christian villages in Adamawa State burning, alongside a statement saying that all Christians in Nigeria are legitimate targets, and they have an opportunity to ‘spare their blood’ by converting to Islam or paying the jizyah tax to ISWAP.”

The extremist group’s statement mirrors tactics used by ISIS in other parts of the world, threatening religious minorities with conversion, death, or extortion. Analysts believe the attack is directly linked to recent military operations, including airstrikes conducted by the Nigerian and United States armed forces against terrorist positions in Sokoto State.

Five days ago, United States President Donald Trump announced that the US military had carried out targeted strikes to dismantle extremist networks and protect civilians. ISWAP’s retaliation underscores the continued threat posed by jihadist groups in Nigeria’s Northeast, where Christian communities remain particularly vulnerable.

Human rights organizations and religious freedom advocates have repeatedly warned that extremist groups disproportionately target Christians. However, Nigerian authorities maintain that the conflict is complex, involving terrorism, banditry, and communal clashes, not solely religious motives.

The latest attack has reignited calls for heightened international support to protect vulnerable communities in Nigeria and for intensified coordination between local and foreign security forces to counter the growing insurgency.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.