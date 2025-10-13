CONUA Distances Itself from ASUU Strike, Urges Members to Maintain Academic Activities

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has officially disassociated itself from the ongoing two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which began on October 13, 2025.

In a statement signed by its national president, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, CONUA dismissed reports suggesting its involvement in the industrial action, asserting that the union remains committed to maintaining academic stability across Nigerian universities.

“It is important to emphasize that CONUA has no basis at this time to declare a dispute or embark on any strike action,” Sunmonu stated, reaffirming the union’s dedication to peaceful engagement and constructive dialogue with the federal government and relevant stakeholders.

The ongoing ASUU strike, which was triggered by what the union described as years of unmet demands, has once again disrupted academic activities in public universities across the country. However, CONUA, a breakaway faction of ASUU formed in 2018 over disagreements on strike strategies, has chosen a different path.

Sunmonu emphasized that CONUA members are expected to continue their academic and administrative responsibilities, adding that the union has not declared any industrial action.

He also addressed the union’s previous exclusion from the renegotiation committee of the 2009 agreement between academic staff and the federal government, a move CONUA formally protested. Following a meeting with the Minister of Education on September 11, 2025, the union noted that its concerns were acknowledged and that the committee has since been expanded to include CONUA representatives.

“Until CONUA is formally brought to the table and any of the issues it has presented to the federal government become subjects of dispute, there is no foundation whatsoever for any strike action by CONUA,” the statement added.

The union further revealed that resolutions from its nationwide congresses, held between September 18 and 24, reaffirmed its commitment to non-disruptive methods of advocacy. The congresses, according to Sunmonu, unanimously agreed that engagement, not strike, is the most productive route to achieving lasting reforms in Nigeria’s university system.

In light of the current situation, CONUA has called on university vice-chancellors to ensure the safety and protection of its members as they carry out their duties. The union also encouraged students to remain focused on their academic pursuits, assuring them of uninterrupted academic activity.

Meanwhile, the federal ministry of education has accused ASUU of being uncooperative in the face of ongoing negotiations and warned of the possible enforcement of a “no work, no pay” policy if the strike persists.

CONUA’s position presents a notable divergence in strategy among academic unions in Nigeria, underlining a growing call for alternative approaches to resolving long-standing disputes in the education sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.