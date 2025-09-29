Menu
Business & EconomyOil & Gas

Consumer Forum Warns PENGASSAN Against Planned Picketing of Dangote Refinery, Cites Threat to Fuel Stability

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The Concerned Nigerian Consumers Forum has cautioned PENGASSAN against picketing Dangote Refinery over alleged mass layoffs, warning of nationwide fuel disruptions and economic setbacks, Naija247news reports.

Naija247news reports that the Concerned Nigerian Consumers Forum has issued a strong warning to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over its alleged plans to picket the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, describing the move as potentially disastrous for Nigeria’s fuel supply and economic stability.

Naija247news gathered that the warning came through a statement released on Sunday and jointly signed by the forum’s President, Comrade Olabisi Taiwo, and Secretary, Dr. Justice Akani. The group expressed deep concern that any disruption to the refinery’s operations could plunge the country back into an era of fuel queues, black market activities, and nationwide embarrassment.

According to Naija247news, the forum emphasized that the Dangote Refinery is far more than a private enterprise; it is a strategic national asset developed with private funds to address persistent fuel importation challenges that several administrations failed to solve.

Naija247news understands that the forum backed its claims with references to a recent statement from Dangote Refinery management, which clarified that a recent reorganisation of its workforce was necessitated by acts of internal sabotage. These acts reportedly threatened operational safety and efficiency.

“This is not unusual in industrial settings,” the forum stated. “Every responsible management must act decisively to protect their assets and ensure operational efficiency.”

Naija247news reports that despite the restructuring, the refinery still employs over 3,000 Nigerians and remains committed to talent development through graduate trainee programs and experienced hires. The forum stressed that these figures contradict any narrative painting the refinery as anti-labour or hostile to national interests.

The group also criticized what it described as PENGASSAN’s “irresponsible” approach of inciting public unrest based on unverified allegations, saying such actions are not only counterproductive but also violate global labour norms.

Naija247news understands that the group called on the Federal Government to step in and uphold the rule of law while protecting the refinery from unwarranted interference that could destabilize its operations and the country’s energy supply.

According to Naija247news, the forum concluded by reaffirming the importance of the refinery to Nigeria’s energy future and urged all stakeholders to act in the nation’s best interest.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

