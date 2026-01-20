Confusion Deepens Over Abuja Airport Second Runway as N10m Allocation Raises Questions

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 100%

Uncertainty continues to trail the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following the allocation of just ₦10 million to the project in the Federal Government’s 2026 budget, despite its estimated cost rising to ₦532 billion.

The project, first announced in April 2009 under then Aviation Minister Babatunde Omotoba, was initially pegged at ₦64 billion. It was designed as a 4.5-kilometre runway, capable of handling large aircraft such as the Airbus A380and Boeing 777, complete with Category III airfield lighting.

Under former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, the contract was eventually awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), with the cost rising to ₦90 billion by 2023.

In 2024, Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo disclosed that CCECC proposed a fresh review of the contract to ₦532 billion, citing inflation and foreign exchange volatility. Keyamo rejected the proposal, describing the additional ₦442 billion as excessive.

Concerns over the government’s commitment intensified after the ₦10 million budgetary provision for 2026, presented by President Bola Tinubu, sparked public criticism.

Responding on Monday, Keyamo said the allocation does not reflect the true cost of the project, explaining that token provisions are often used to keep major projects active in the budget while alternative funding is pursued.

He said the Federal Government had agreed with President Tinubu to source funding for the runway outside the traditional budgetary framework, adding that details would be announced soon.

“We will do the second runway; we will deliver it,” Keyamo assured.

Meanwhile, his media aide, Tunde Moshood, declined further comments, noting that budget preparation is handled by civil servants and the ministry’s permanent secretary.