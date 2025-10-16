Colonel Michael Randrianirina to Be Sworn In as Madagascar’s Transitional President After Military Coup

African Union suspends Madagascar following overthrow of President Andry Rajoelina amid youth-led protests and security defections

By Naija247news – October 15, 2025 | Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar’s new military leader, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, will be sworn in as Transitional President on Friday, October 17, following a coup that ousted President Andry Rajoelina, the country’s leadership announced on Thursday.

According to a statement shared on state television, Randrianirina “will be sworn in as President of the Refoundation of the Republic of Madagascar during a solemn hearing of the High Constitutional Court.”

The ceremony marks a dramatic turn in the island nation’s turbulent politics after weeks of mass protests led by youth movements, labour unions, and civil society groups that accused Rajoelina’s administration of corruption, mismanagement, and neglect of the country’s 30 million citizens.

AU Suspends Madagascar Over “Unconstitutional Power Grab”

The African Union (AU) swiftly condemned the military takeover and announced Madagascar’s suspension from the continental bloc, citing the unconstitutional removal of a sitting president.

The United Nations also voiced concern, calling for restraint and urging a return to democratic order.

Rajoelina, who was impeached by lawmakers after fleeing the country last weekend, has refused to recognise the coup, insisting he remains the legitimate president. In a statement, he described the events as “a betrayal of constitutional order.”

Youth-Led “Gen Z Madagascar” Movement at the Heart of the Uprising

The military coup followed weeks of unrest spearheaded by youth coalitions calling themselves “Gen Z Madagascar.”

Protesters demanded better governance, more jobs, and improved living conditions in a nation where, according to the World Bank, three out of every four citizens live in poverty.

Chronic water shortages, power cuts, and lack of access to education have further fueled public anger. Demonstrators also denounced widespread corruption and inequality under Rajoelina’s leadership.

“This was an awakening of the people. It was launched by the youth — and the military supported us,” said protest leader Safika, speaking to The Associated Press. “We must always be wary, but the current state of affairs gives us reason to be confident.”

Colonel Randrianirina’s Rise and Promises of Reform

Colonel Randrianirina, once a vocal critic of Rajoelina, was reportedly imprisoned in 2023 for allegedly plotting a coup.

His elite CAPSAT unit (Corps d’Administration et des Services Techniques des Armées) joined the demonstrators last weekend, prompting a collapse in Rajoelina’s control and forcing him into exile.

Supporters cheered Randrianirina and his soldiers as they rode through Antananarivo on Tuesday, waving national flags in scenes reminiscent of past revolts in Madagascar’s coup-ridden history.

Since gaining independence from France in 1960, the country has experienced multiple military interventions and political crises.

Randrianirina has pledged to restore civilian rule within two years, vowing to hold “free and fair elections” once the country stabilises.

International Reactions and Next Steps

While the AU’s suspension deepens Madagascar’s isolation, regional analysts say the new leadership may seek support from neighbouring African nations and Asian partners to sustain basic governance during the transition.

The United Nations, European Union, and key development partners have all urged dialogue and a peaceful roadmaptoward democratic restoration.

As the transitional government prepares for Friday’s inauguration, many in Madagascar remain cautiously optimistic — viewing the coup not merely as another military power grab, but as a youth-driven call for renewal in one of Africa’s most impoverished nations.

