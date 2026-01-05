Colombia’s Petro Vows to “Take Up Arms” After Trump Hints at Possible Military Action

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

BOGOTÁ, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – Colombian President Gustavo Petro has issued a defiant warning to the United States, vowing to “take up arms” in defence of his country following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that a military operation in Colombia could be considered.

Petro made the remarks in a social media post on Monday, reacting to Trump’s statement that a U.S. military operation in Colombia sounded “good” after the successful capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend.

“I swore not to touch a weapon again… but for the homeland I will take up arms again,” Petro wrote, invoking his past as a former guerrilla fighter before entering democratic politics. “I am not illegitimate, nor am I a narco,” he added.

Rising rhetoric after Venezuela raid

Trump’s comments came amid heightened regional tensions following the U.S. operation in Caracas that led to Maduro’s detention and transfer to the United States to face federal charges. The president has since hinted that similar actions could be carried out elsewhere in Latin America.

Earlier on Monday, Trump issued a direct warning to Petro, saying the Colombian leader needed to “watch his a–,” language that has further inflamed diplomatic tensions between Washington and Bogotá.

Petro’s response marks one of the strongest reactions so far from a Latin American leader, signalling deep concern across the region over what many governments see as a return to overt U.S. military interventionism.

Sovereignty concerns in Latin America

Colombia, a long-time U.S. security partner, has traditionally cooperated closely with Washington on counter-narcotics and security operations. However, Petro, a left-wing leader elected on a reformist platform, has sought to redefine the relationship on more equal terms, emphasising sovereignty and regional autonomy.

Analysts say Petro’s unusually militant language reflects growing alarm among Latin American leaders following Trump’s refusal to rule out further military actions after the Venezuela raid. Several governments, including Mexico and Brazil, have already condemned the operation as a violation of international law.

The exchange underscores the risk of rapid escalation in U.S.–Latin America relations, as rhetoric hardens and regional leaders brace for what could become a broader geopolitical confrontation in the Western Hemisphere.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.