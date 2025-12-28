COAS urges troops to sustain operations, decisively crush bandits and terrorists

ABUJA, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has urged troops to maintain the current operational tempo to decisively eliminate bandits and terrorists within their areas of responsibility.

Shaibu issued the directive on Saturday while addressing personnel of the 248 Reconnaissance Battalion, Illela, Sokoto State, operating under 8 Division and Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

In a statement by Col. Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, the COAS commended the troops for their gallantry, professionalism, and resilience in confronting criminal elements responsible for hardship in communities.

“Your sacrifices have translated into improved security in your Area of Responsibility. You must maintain the momentum to further annihilate and send the terrorists to their maker,” Shaibu said.

He also reassured troops of his commitment to their welfare, directing the construction of additional accommodation, medical, and essential facilities at Illela Barracks to boost morale and operational effectiveness for troops and their families.

(NAN)

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.