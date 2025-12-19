COAS inaugurates affordable homes for soldiers, promises dignified retirement

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned a 60-unit housing estate under the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) scheme in Ibadan, Oyo State, aimed at improving welfare and supporting housing access for serving and retired personnel.

The project, located at Akopo, Ibadan, also features a Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) shopping complex, further expanding social and economic infrastructure provided for troops. The initiatives were announced in a statement on Friday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, in Abuja.

Shaibu said the AHOOAS programme reflects the Nigerian Army’s commitment to securing the future of its officers and soldiers, describing decent, affordable housing as crucial to morale, operational readiness, and post-service stability. According to him, the housing scheme ensures that personnel can retire with dignity and own homes in locations of their choice.

He noted that the Ibadan development follows the success recorded at the pilot estate in Idu, Abuja, which delivered more than 400 residential units now fully occupied by army personnel and their families. He said ongoing expansion would extend the scheme to Benin, Jos, and other cities nationwide, with increased focus on housing provision for Warrant Officers.

The COAS commended the Oyo State Government for continuous support to army formations and acknowledged traditional institutions for promoting peace and cooperation within the state. Shaibu praised PHDL for its professional execution of the project and recognised Family Homes Funds Limited for delivering 50 residential units to widows of fallen military personnel.

He called on more state governments to commit land and support future phases, stressing that affordable housing remains a core pillar of the Nigerian Army’s transformation agenda aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s development vision.

PHDL Managing Director/CEO, Maj.-Gen. Isiah Alison (rtd), said the Ibadan estate comprises 30 two-bedroom units for junior personnel and 30 three-bedroom units for senior officers. He added that five percent of the units were allocated freely to soldiers with severe service-related injuries, while 70 percent were offered at highly subsidised rates.

Alison noted that houses costing up to ₦30 million are sold to soldiers for as little as ₦7.5 million, describing the scheme as an intentional welfare intervention designed to support the military community rather than a commercial venture.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.