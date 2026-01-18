CNG Queues Ease in Abuja as New Refilling Stations Boost Supply, Cut Waiting Time

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The persistent long queues that have characterised Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refilling outlets in Abuja and its environs are gradually easing following the inauguration of additional stations across the Federal Capital Territory.

Checks by Naija247news across key parts of the city show that four new CNG refilling stations have recently commenced operations, significantly reducing congestion at previously overstretched outlets.

Naija247news gathered that the newly inaugurated facilities are located at the NNPC filling station opposite Shoprite along Airport Road, the NNPC outlet behind the Russian Embassy in the Central Business District, Mobil station by Madalla Junction, and Shafa filling station in Lugbe along Airport Road.

The expansion of infrastructure has brought noticeable relief to motorists, many of whom previously spent several hours waiting to refill their vehicles. With the new stations in operation, waiting times have dropped sharply, with most drivers now spending less than one hour on queues.

According to Naija247news, the improved supply situation has also been supported by a gradual reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, which has influenced fuel choices among motorists.

Several motorists who spoke with Naija247news expressed satisfaction with the development, describing it as a welcome relief from months of stress and lost productive time.

An Uber driver, Timothy Amadi, said the difference was clear compared to a few months ago. He explained that he no longer spends up to eight hours waiting to refill CNG, noting that the increased availability of the product has transformed his daily operations.

Amadi added that CNG, currently sold at about N380 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM), remains an affordable alternative for drivers, stressing that consistent availability is key to sustaining its adoption.

Another motorist, Sunday Aliyu, also welcomed the improvement, saying the reduction in queues had eased the hardship previously faced by drivers. He noted that more refilling stations are expected to come on stream in the first quarter of 2026, including NIPCO’s Mabushi station and the NASENI centre along the Kubwa Expressway.

Naija247news reports that some drivers are now reconsidering their fuel choices due to recent price adjustments in the PMS market. A motorist, Abdul Al-Amin, observed that the improved availability of CNG and the drop in petrol prices have contributed to the calmer situation at refilling stations.

He explained that MRS fuel stations linked to Dangote currently sell PMS at about N739 per litre, a development that has drawn many motorists back to petrol. According to him, some ride-hailing drivers now prefer buying PMS at that price rather than queuing for CNG.

Further market checks by Naija247news revealed that NNPC retail outlets are now selling PMS at N815 per litre, down from N835 the previous week, while AA Rano stations reduced prices from N840 to about N820 per litre.

Reacting to the earlier queues, the Chief Compliance Officer of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs), Zayyanu Tambari, had described the congestion as a sign of success rather than failure.

Naija247news understands that Tambari explained that the queues reflected growing demand driven by the Federal Government’s CNG adoption programme. He recalled that when President Bola Tinubu launched the PiCNG initiative in 2023, Nigeria had very limited CNG infrastructure and minimal demand.

According to Naija247news, the initiative deliberately focused on creating demand through incentives, including the establishment of conversion centres nationwide and the distribution of CNG conversion kits, some provided free and others at subsidised rates.

Tambari noted that while queues may appear problematic, they signal investor opportunity and growing market confidence. He stressed that the PiCNG programme is designed to be private sector-driven, with visible demand naturally attracting increased supply.

He cited Abuja as a clear example of progress, noting that the city has grown from just one or two active CNG outlets two years ago to more than 10 operational stations today.

Tambari also assured Nigerians that challenges facing operators, including gas supply and operational issues, are being addressed through active engagement with relevant stakeholders.

On electric mobility, he said the deployment of electric vehicles remains a core component of the initiative. Naija247news reports that the programme recently unveiled 40 electric vehicles in December 2025 as part of its 2.0 phase, aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more affordable transportation.